News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 21:58:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Muschamp speaks at final Spurs Up Tour stop

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

USC head football coach Will Muschamp spoke with media prior to his speech to Gamecock fans on Tuesday night at the Spurs Up Tour in Charleston.

Check out Muschamp's comments via GamecockCentral.com video below:

ALSO SEE:

- The Insider Report - Latest on five-star setting visit, more

- Why Feaster fits the Gamecocks

- Kerry earns Freshman of the Week honors

- GNT: Five things to know about Tavien Feaster

- How South Carolina makes the SEC Tournament

- The latest on DB Ja'Qurious Conley

- The Insider Report - more on the recruiting front

Wgyacdd3rqp8fjzvsmmx
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}