Muschamp speaks at final Spurs Up Tour stop
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
USC head football coach Will Muschamp spoke with media prior to his speech to Gamecock fans on Tuesday night at the Spurs Up Tour in Charleston.
Check out Muschamp's comments via GamecockCentral.com video below:
ALSO SEE:
- The Insider Report - Latest on five-star setting visit, more
- Why Feaster fits the Gamecocks
- Kerry earns Freshman of the Week honors
- GNT: Five things to know about Tavien Feaster
- How South Carolina makes the SEC Tournament
- The latest on DB Ja'Qurious Conley