It was enough to offer, recruit and ultimately land one of the prized pieces in the Gamecocks’ 2020 class and a guy who can complete for playing time right away.

Will Muschamp never saw MarShawn Lloyd play in a real game, but he didn’t need to. He saw all he needed while watching the Gamecocks’ newest running back on tape and practice in person.

“He doesn’t give you anything soft to hit. He runs behinds his pads. All you see is a facemask, shoulder pads and knees when he’s running. He’s a lower-stature guy, which is harder to tackle because they don’t give you anything soft to hit,” Muschamp said.



“When you want to try and cut tackle a guy like that he runs through contact. He’s got very good vision and balance and runs through contact. That’s hard. In our league, there’s going to be a free guy at the point of attack almost every time. You’re going to have to run through that. Then after running through contact, he can finish runs. He can finish runs because he has top end speed.”

Lloyd was the first of the team’s commitments to send in his national letter of intent this morning, about seven months after officially announcing he would play for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina withstood a few pushes from a lot of big name schools for Lloyd, and landed him Wednesday.

Now comes the part where Lloyd has to live up to his lofty ranking, and that starts in January when he arrives on campus to compete for playing time, something Muschamp said is easier for a running back to do.

“I think from a standpoint that more of your natural ability takes over at that position, at receiver and at DB. Then again, your position is moving further away from what? The ball,” Muschamp said. “Most of those positions are instinctive.”

The Gamecocks also signed running back Rashad Amos in this class but Muschamp hinted in his press conference Wednesday the Gamecocks aren’t done recruiting running backs.

After losing Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster, the Gamecocks have just two scholarship running backs currently on the roster in Deshaun Fenwick and Kevin Harris, and only three in spring ball with Lloyd coming into the fold.

Iowa Western Community College running back ZaQuandre White committed to South Carolina but needs to get things in order for him to be a take in the 2020 class. The Gamecocks are also recruiting Henry Parrish, who de-committed from Pittsburgh earlier this month.

Regardless of who they sign, after Lloyd the next running back to step on campus will be over the summer.

“We need to sign another on in the class,” Muschamp said. “We’ll have three scholarship running backs competing in the spring and those guys who come in June need to be ready to go. Hopefully we can get them in May, but that’s all depending on their academics and their school situations. We have to work through that.”

Amos was the second running back commit in the class, pledging in early December and inking Wednesday as well with teammate and fellow Gamecock Joey Hunter.

The Gamecocks flipped the three-star back from Western Kentucky.

“We got on Rashad a little late. We liked him in the spring before his senior year, and that’s why you can’t just lose track of guys. Matt Lindsey did a good job of continuing to track him through his senior year. He’s a hard runner, tough and from a great program at Sandy Creek. What a great program to come from,” Muschamp said. “We’re excited about him being a Gamecock.”