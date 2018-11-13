The Gamecocks will honor Eldridge Thompson, who’s currently applying for an extra year of eligibility and Donell Stanely, who has another year of eligibility left but could opt to go pro.

When South Carolina has its senior day Saturday, it will feature a few players that could be back next season.

“Donell Stanley, his family was going to be here anyways,” Will Muschamp said. “He’s planning to walk and has not made a decision. We’ll make that decision after our bowl game. He and I communicated that previously on our open date.”

Stanley, who was granted a sixth year of eligibility before this season, could opt to use that added year and come back next season or enter the NFL draft.

He’s currently listed as a junior and has started every game this season at center.

For Thompson, his family was also already planning on coming in this weekend for Senior Day festivities but the team is currently applying for an extra year of eligibility as well.

Thompson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in September and Muschamp said Sunday night he’s optimistic Thompson will be granted a sixth and final year.

“I am, but that’s up to our doctors and compliance,” he said. “They’re handling all that right now and I don’t know where that process is. I am optimistic, yes.”

One other senior that will not walk and could potentially return next year is defensive back Nick Harvey, who has missed the last four games with a concussion.

The team has filed a waiver but has not heard back yet either, and Harvey will abstain from being honored on Senior Day.

“We’re trying to apply another season through our compliance office but we have not heard on that yet,” Muschamp said.

Senior Day will take place before South Carolina’s night game against UT-Chattanooga (7:30 p.m./SEC Alternate).

In all, 20 seniors will be honored, and it’s a group that includes key players like Bryson Allen-Williams, Zack Bailey, Rashad Fenton and Deebo Samuel.

Muschamp was highly complimentary of this year’s senior class, saying they weathered a coaching change well and helped lay a solid foundation for the future.

“It’s a small gesture of thank you for what they’ve done,” Muschamp said. “Eight of them have already graduated and nine more will graduate in December…the other three are all on track to graduate in May. We appreciate them and what they’ve done for our program.”