SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL At best, South Carolina’s run game has been inconsistent this season. There have been a few games the Gamecocks have looked unstoppable on the ground, moving the ball at will and other games where it’s been a struggle even to pick up three yards a carry. But, even after some inconsistency on the ground, Will Muschamp said the Gamecocks have done a good job overall this year running the ball.

Ty'Son Williams || Photo by Chris Gillespie

"I think we've done a good job of game planning people and running the ball," he said. "I think at times because of the games we've had to throw the football and had to abandon it a bit, so that's been a game-type situation." Through six games the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) are last in the SEC in total rushing yards and 13th in the conference averaging 151.7 yards per game running the ball. Their current leading rusher Rico Dowdle's 351 yards are ranked 19th in the SEC currently. But when Muschamp said they've had to abandon the run at times this year, he's not wrong. In three wins this season the Gamecocks have rushed for 664 total yards, an average of 221.3 yards per game. They average 44.3 carries as well and almost five yards per carry. In losses, however, they're averaging 86 yards per game on 24.3 carries.

Rushing splits Carries YPG YPC Wins 44.3 221.3 5.0 Losses 24.3 86 3.53