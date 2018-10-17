Muschamp thinks Gamecocks have done 'good job' in run game
At best, South Carolina’s run game has been inconsistent this season.
There have been a few games the Gamecocks have looked unstoppable on the ground, moving the ball at will and other games where it’s been a struggle even to pick up three yards a carry.
But, even after some inconsistency on the ground, Will Muschamp said the Gamecocks have done a good job overall this year running the ball.
“I think we’ve done a good job of game planning people and running the ball,” he said. “I think at times because of the games we’ve had to throw the football and had to abandon it a bit, so that’s been a game-type situation.”
Through six games the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) are last in the SEC in total rushing yards and 13th in the conference averaging 151.7 yards per game running the ball.
Their current leading rusher Rico Dowdle’s 351 yards are ranked 19th in the SEC currently.
But when Muschamp said they’ve had to abandon the run at times this year, he’s not wrong.
In three wins this season the Gamecocks have rushed for 664 total yards, an average of 221.3 yards per game. They average 44.3 carries as well and almost five yards per carry.
In losses, however, they’re averaging 86 yards per game on 24.3 carries.
|Carries
|YPG
|YPC
|
Wins
|
44.3
|
221.3
|
5.0
|
Losses
|
24.3
|
86
|
3.53
They ran a season-low 18 times against Texas A&M despite averaging 4.2 yards per carry in the game, the third-highest clip this season and the most in a loss so far.
The just 18 attempts came four weeks after Muschamp said after 20 attempts against Georgia the Gamecocks had to be more “hardheaded” in the run game to stay balanced and keep defenses on their toes.
The Gamecocks had some success against the Aggies in the run game, rushing for 56 yards on nine carries (6.2 yards per carry) but ran for just 20 yards in the second half on the same number of carries.
Muschamp said they ran well but when the offense went down 16 points against a defense that limits offensive snaps they had to throw the ball more.
“I thought we got a hat on a hat in the run game and was pretty pleased with running the football. They’re a team that limit snaps for you offensively,” he said. “We didn’t get as many opportunities but we got a hat on a hat and did a nice job in those things.”
