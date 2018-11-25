Because of that the Gamecocks were forced to play a lot of freshmen at once, something Will Muschamp didn’t want to do but hopes pays off later.

South Carolina’s was down to the studs Saturday night with almost an entire starting 11 out with various injuries against the No. 2 team in the country.

“At one point I think we had six true freshmen on the field,” he said. “They’re going to be good players, I just wish we weren’t putting them in this situation. It’s not fair for them.”

Those six, which played a lot thanks to the Gamecocks’ lack of depth defensively are defensive linemen Josh Belk and Rick Sandidge, linebackers Rosendo Louis Jr. and R.J. Roderick and Israel Mukuamu.

One of those that played really well was Mukuamu, who came in for Keisean Nixon at times matched up with Clemson’s best receiver in Tee Higgins.

He notched a career-high three tackles and got his hands on a few passes, Muschamp said, playing against the most talented players he’s faced this season. He played a season high 71 snaps, finishing with a 62 overall grade.

“I thought he did a really good job. They have some talented, long guys on the perimeter. We tried to match him with Higgins deep and I thought he did a nice job,” Muschamp said. “He’s just going to keep getting better. He’s going to continue to improve; every snap the game continues to slow down for him. I thought he responded Saturday night extremely well.”

With Danny Fennell going down at some point against Clemson with a torn ACL, Louis and Jones were thrust into more active roles against the Tigers.

The two combined for 10 tackles in their first extended action, getting thrown to the fire against a Power 5 team.

“I think (Louis) adjusted extremely well. There are things we’d like to correct and do better absolutely but he’s welcomed the position change and I’m really proud of him. Ernest Jones continues to come on and do some nice things for us. I’ve been pleased with how he’s progressed,” Muschamp said. “Those guys are going to be really good players and have been thrown in the fire. Sometimes that’s the best way you can learn.”

Louis was slotted into the outside linebacker spot with Fennell out, not his natural position and something he just started working at about a week ago.

He was recruited as a middle linebacker and will likely move back into that spot over the course of his career but played outside against the Tigers.

After going through the fall where he was hampered by a shoulder injury, Louis has come into his own lately and has 12 tackles, a career-high five of those coming Saturday.

“He came out ready to play. All of those reps, all of the times being out there adds up. You can see the confidence starting to build in him,” T.J. Brunson said. “I’m looking forward to watching him play and playing with him. These guys, they’re a really special group.”