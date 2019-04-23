The local product was expected in by the start of spring practice and will now enroll this summer before the start of fall camp.

Will Muschamp updated the status of Cam Smith Tuesday night, officially saying the four-star cornerback has been cleared and will enroll this summer.

Muschamp, speaking at Tuesday's North Augusta Spurs Up Tour stop, did say the Gamecocks are still waiting for receiver Tyquan Johnson to be officially cleared as well. Johnson was expected to enroll with the 2018 class but enrolled this season at Fork Union Military Academy and is still, as of right now, planning on enrolling with this year's class.



This season he caught 32 passes for 661 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Gamecocks already got another one of those players in, Trae Kenion, whose arrival on campus was delayed until after spring break but the tight end prospect eventually enrolled and finished out spring practice with the team.

Muschamp also discussed his team's injury status, saying the only two players that will be limited when the team starts its official workouts June 3 will be linebacker Rosendo Louis Jr. and SAM/BUCK Danny Fennell.

That means OrTre Smith, who missed almost all of last season after undergoing a procedure fixing a subluxed knee, will be a full participant once things pick up.

“We won’t slow roll him. He’ll be cleared June 3 and we expect him to be full speed. He’s chomping at the bit to get back at it," Muschamp said. "At the end of the day when you take something like that away from a guy that’s put a lot of investment into it and invested a lot of time into his career, it’s difficult.”

He also updated the status of Zay Brown, who entered the transfer portal and will seek playing opportunity elsewhere.

The redshirt freshman, who moved from defensive back to linebacker before this season, didn't log any snaps this season.

“Zay Brown came to me looking for an opportunity to play somewhere else. we support Zay," Muschamp said. "He’s been a great teammate, a great young man. We’re looking forward to helping him get somewhere he can play.”

Muschamp also said no word has been dealt yet on Eldridge Thompson's sixth year of eligibility and there's no resolution to Max Iyama's medical issue that kept him out of spring practice.