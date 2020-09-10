GamecockCentral - Muschamp updates injuries, COVID numbers

Will Muschamp updated the health of his team Thursday night on his weekly call-in show, saying one Gamecock lineman could be sidelined for a few weeks.

Muschamp said during Carolina Calls Trai Jones had surgery on an ankle injury and miss a few weeks. He compared it to Donell Stanley's ankle cord injury he suffered at Vanderbilt as a sophomore.

Jones hurt his ankle during Saturday's scrimmage at Williams-Brice. Jones, who projects as an interior lineman during his career, was a three-star out of Abbeville.



Other than Jones, there are no other significant injuries out of camp. Middle linebacker Ernest Jones did return to practice this week.

Muschamp also said the Gamecocks currently have two positive tests on the team currently but 11 players missing time right now with contact tracing issues.

Muschamp said on his call-in show he wants to see uniform rules about contact tracing from the SEC because right now those policies are different in each state.