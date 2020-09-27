South Carolina is going to have to wait a few days to know if two of their injured starters will be back next week against Florida.

Will Muschamp said on his weekly teleconference both Israel Mukuamu (groin) and Sherrod Greene (hip) are day-to-day and will be evaluated during the week to determine their availability for Saturday.

Mukuamu left the game early in the second half and didn't return while Greene was injured on special teams and limped off, not returning to the game.

Muschamp also said the Gamecocks are planning to practice both Jahmar Brown (knee) and Alex Huntley (ankle) this week before deciding if they'll play Saturday against the Gators.

Both players missed the opener because of injury.

Chad Terrell (knee) is still coming off his ACL injury and has been hampered by that while Rosendo Louis is targeting a mid-October return from a quad injury.

The Gamecocks (0-1) take on Florida Saturday at noon.