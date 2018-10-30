Will Muschamp confirmed again Tuesday the Gamecocks are "going to play" Dec. 1, but said an announcement could possibly becoming soon.

The Gamecocks could be getting a closer to finalizing the details for a 12th and final game this season.

"We're going to play a game on December 1. Who that will be, I don't know," Muschamp said. "I'm hoping within a timeframe of two weeks maybe, but I don't want to say anything and it becomes two and a half weeks and we're panicking. So he's going to handle it and get it done."

Also see: Full updates from Will Muschamp's weekly presser

South Carolina's third game of the season, against Marshall, was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence, leaving the team with one game left to make up.

The Gamecocks could reschedule with the Thundering Herd, but they are still in the conversation to be playing in their conference championship that day.

If that doesn't materialize, the Gamecocks could opt to play a team like Southern Miss, a team that also had its game cancelled that week.

Also see: Hilinski recaps weekend visit

South Carolina could also play any other team that had a cancelation or a team that played at Hawaii, which would be granted a chance to play a 13th game.

Muschamp said it's not up to him and that athletic director Ray Tanner is handling negotiations for that final game.

"I know coach is working harder than you could imagine to get it done as soon as possible," he said. "It wasn't like the entire world of college football shut down that weekend, it was just this region and a handful of teams. He's working through that right now and spending a lot more time than he probably want to on it."

Also see: Jakai Moore breaks down his recruitment

South Carolina plays at Ole Miss this weekend (noon, SEC Network) before traveling to Florida.