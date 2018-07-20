GamecockCentral.com

So when the Gamecocks head coach had the eyes of the football world on him Thursday at SEC Media Days, he seized the moment and plugged the team’s new $50-million operations building.

“Everything you need as a student athlete to be developed is in this facility,” he said. “It shows the commitment and the investment we have at the university of South Carolina to our program.”

The new facility will open in December right next to the Gamecocks’ state-of-the-art Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility that opened in 2015, replacing some of the amenities the team was using at Williams-Brice.

Muschamp said the operations center will everything South Carolina needs on a day-to-day basis to be successful: meeting rooms, multiple nutrition stations, a team dining facility and a 20,000-square foot weight room.

The players will also have a locker room there so they don’t have to get ready at Williams-Brice and walk the about half-mile to the practice fields.

There will also be a few fun add-ons in the new building with a team lounge, barbershop and recording studio set to be put in.

For Muschamp, putting something like this together just shows South Carolina’s commitment to its athletes and he thinks it will only help in recruiting.

“When you invest in the student-athlete, like we are doing now in South Carolina and we've never done before, wholeheartedly with the football program, it makes a difference,” he said. “Because when a young man and his family come on our campus and they see the investment that we're making and that development center, they see what we're doing.”

The ops building recently received naming rights and will officially by called the Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center.

The Longs, who both graduated from South Carolina, have been long time supporters of South Carolina athletics.

“They've been two great Gamecocks. Both of them graduated from the University of South Carolina,” Muschamp said. “They've been very generous to our football program, to our entire athletic program and our school. We certainly appreciate those guys and certainly look forward to our friendship moving forward.”