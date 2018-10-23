The Gamecocks had their late-September meeting against Marshall canceled due to Hurricane Florence and have been working on a make up game and Will Muschamp is almost certain the team will make it up.

Right now, South Carolina only has five games left on its schedule but that could soon change.

“I’m very confident we will be playing Dec. 1," he said. "I don’t know against who. That’s coach Tanner. I’ll let him handle that.”

The Gamecocks, if they don't play in the SEC Title game on Dec. 1, will have that date available to either reschedule a game with the Thundering Herd or go out and schedule another opponent that either had a game canceled or is eligible to play a 13th game on the year.

They were also able to play a game on their bye week, Oct. 20, but the Gamecocks opted not to do that and give their players a week off and avoid playing ten-straight games.

Right now athletic director Tanner is working with teams to see which one would be coming to Columbia in early December but the coaching staff has told the team to prepare for six games after the bye week.

“We don’t know who w’ere playing but Coach Muschamp’s been clear that we’re going to play on December 1," Bryson Allen-Williams said.

The Gamecocks are currently fourth in the SEC East at 2-3 and two games behind Kentucky, Georgia and Florida at the top of the standings. Kentucky and Georgia both have tiebreakers over the Gamecocks.

Despite needing to win out and have a few breaks go their way down the stretch, Muschamp said trying to work out a game on the day of the SEC Championship didn't have anything to do with the East standings.

“No," he said. "We want to play 12 games.”

Remaining known schedule

Oct. 27 vs. Tennessee

Nov. 3 at Ole Miss

Nov. 10 at Florida

Nov. 17 vs. UT Chattanooga

Nov. 24 at Clemson

