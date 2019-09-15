Through three games, that hasn’t been the case with the problems coming to a head Saturday giving up almost 500 yards passing to Alabama in a 47-23 loss.

From the way South Carolina players and coaches talked through preseason practice, it sounded like they thought the secondary would be a big piece of this year’s defensive ready to rebound after an inconsistent 2018.

“We were really poor in the secondary. Whether it was in man or zone, (we had) poor eyes, didn’t finish on some plays,” Will Muschamp said. “It’s just not very good. We need to go back and look at some things we do. Now they have some good players but I think we do too. We certainly didn’t play that way. We’ll do a better job coaching and preparing these guys moving forward. We have to improve there.”



Through three games, they’ve started seven different players in the secondary and that number could go up this week as the Gamecocks continue to look for answers.

They’ve started the same five players at the same spots the last two games: Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu at corner, RJ Roderick at nickel and both J.T. Ibe and Jamyest Williams at safety.

Muschamp didn’t say they’ll specifically reshuffle things on the back end but also said they’re still having conversations Sunday night and into Monday about the best combination of defensive backs.

“We’ll do the best we can with what we got. That’s just where we are right now. We have to get a little more confident back there,” he said. “I think as the game went on we lost some confidence in how we were trying to play. We have to challenge some guys. On those RPOs, the best answer for it is man to man. You have to be able to man up and play some guys. We just didn’t do it well.”

Roderick, who’s currently at the nickel spot, started five games last season at safety and could slide back there if the coaches want him to; Jamyest Williams also started six games at nickel as a freshman before moving to safety as a sophomore.



Freshman Jammie Robinson started the season opener at nickel but has been a rotational player the last two weekends and could be one of the first guys up if the Gamecocks do make changes back there. The coaches really like him at nickel but he practiced some at safety in the preseason.

Muschamp said Robinson has “a lot on his plate” as a true freshman and make some mistakes Saturday contributing to a few big plays for the Tide.

“That’s some of the growing pains we’re going through right now,” Muschamp said. “He’s a guy that’s played more physical at the nickel and he’s also done some nice stuff in the deep part of the field. We’re going to continue to visit that tonight as a staff to get our best combination of guys out there.”

The Gamecocks watched as Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama ripped off a lot of explosive plays coming off of quick passes like slants to the tune of 444 yards and five touchdowns. Trying to fix that, they need to improve at man coverage if they want to do that.

“At the end of the day, if you’re in man coverage and stare at the quarterback, You’re going to watch him complete passes,” Muschamp said. “We had guys doing that from an eye-discipline standpoint,” “They weren’t doing anything vertical down the field to hurt us, it was all intermediate stuff—RPOs and slants—and getting guys out in space.”