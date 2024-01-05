Just over a year ago to the day, Myles Stute was involved in South Carolina men’s basketball’s SEC opener.

He was on the other side of the court when his Vanderbilt Commodores faced Lamont Paris in his first game as an SEC head coach. It was a game Vandebrilt narrowly survived, winning 84-79 in overtime.

At the time, it was game one of a long rebuild for South Carolina. The Gamecocks finished 4-14 in conference play last season and just 1-8 at Colonial Life Arena, where they will open their 2023-24 SEC slate in a nationally-televised game against Mississippi State Saturday at noon.

And well beyond just the 12-1 record — five games better than last season’s non-conference tally — which has turned some heads around the college basketball world, the differences for this team are stark.

“Just the maturity of the group,” Stute said when asked what is different about the Gamecocks from last year. “I think playing against South Carolina last year at Vanderbilt, I could kind of just tell they weren't all the way there together as a group fully at this stage of the season. But I think as a group this year, we're so much further ahead than the group was last year in terms of chemistry."

Stute himself has been a key part of the resurgence. He has been a central figure of this roster packed with transfers, currently averaging 10.6 points per game and shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range as the team’s third-leading scorer.

Now comes the ultimate test though, a grueling 18-game grind through the next 10 weeks against a league which sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament last year and might be even stronger this time around.

For Stute, Meechie Johnson and other returners, the SEC grind is nothing new. For Wofford transfer B.J. Mack, Citadel transfer Stephen Clark and former Minnesota man Ta’Lon Cooper, Saturday will mark the start of their first forays into the demanding natures of SEC play.

But for Paris, also entering his second stab at the SEC, it is not about the next 18 games as a whole. As ever for the coach who describes a basketball season as the equivalent of playing golf against a course as opposed to other golfers, self-scouting has been the emphasis leading up to the uptick in competition.

“We're continuing to try to get better as a team,” Paris said. “We talked a little bit about the challenges and some of the things we've done successfully these first 13 games that will be made more difficult in these next 18 games."

South Carolina will waste zero time seeing one of the best teams the league has to offer. Mississippi State comes to Columbia with an 11-2 record in non-conference play, a solid building block off the back of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament last season.

Chris Jans finally has a full deck of cards to play with after superstar forward Tolu Smith III finally made his season debut in Mississippi State’s non-conference finale on Dec. 30. The 6-foot-11, 245 Ib. graduate student was voted First-Team All-SEC by both the coaches and media last season, and will provide the biggest test of the season to date for what South Carolina feels like is a re-made front court.

“They know their system well,” Paris said about Mississippi State. “They’ve got a lot of guys that are back and know that system well. They didn’t accidentally fall into this record without Tolu.”

Phase one of the season is over, and it validated pre-season beliefs surrounding this program’s improvement. Phase two, starting at noon ET Saturday on CBS, will determine how far it can go.

************************************************************************

Looking for a place to talk about all things South Carolina men's basketball? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.