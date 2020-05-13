The state's top wide receiver will soon announce his commitment.

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) class of 2021 three-star wide receiver JJ Jones will announce next week, he said on Twitter Wednesday after originally planning to commit in August.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jones listed a Top 5 of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee when he whittled down his list a couple of weeks ago.

Jones, the former top receiving target of South Carolina freshman quarterback Luke Doty, has emerged as a priority recruiting target for the Gamecocks after landing an offer from them last month.

Jones visited campus for a junior day before recruiting visits were shut down by the coronavirus.

Jones is the son of former Mountaineers running back Jon Jones, who played for the program in the early 90’s.

Jones is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 5 overall prospect and the top wide receiver in the state's 2021 class.