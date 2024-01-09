Less than two weeks ago after South Carolina men's basketball completed a 12-1 run through non-conference play with a win over Florida A&M, guard Myles Stute was asked if the Gamecocks were ready for SEC play.

"I hope they're ready for us," the Vanderbilt transfer said. "I hope they're ready for us."

South Carolina beat Mississippi State 68-62 in its first SEC game, but suffered a heavy 74-47 defeat at the hands of defending SEC champions Alabama in the second game of the conference schedule.

After the game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama head coach Nate Oats made it clear he heard what Stute said and took exception to it. Quotes are provided by our sister site TideIllustrated, which wrote a full breakdown of the situation live from Coleman Coliseum tonight.

“South Carolina’s a confident team that’s been winning,” Oats said during his postgame opening statement. “I think Myles Stute had made the comment that the SEC wasn’t ready for South Carolina. We made sure we played for our guys. We made the point that we’ve been the team that’s been winning the SEC here lately, not South Carolina.”

It was a chippy afair through the middle of the game, even as the second half got away from South Carolina. Midway through the half, South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson and Alabama's bench received double-technicals after some verbal jawing throughout the game boiled over in frustration, which South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris talked about post-game.

"He had struggled, and that's what happens when you're a good player and you get into a hostile enviornment. Everyone did exactly what they should do. The fans did, the players were letting him know about it. He made a shot I think right before that, and I'm sure they were letting him know about what the score was and all the kinds of things young people do. And so Meechie responded.

"I think his was a retaliatory technical foul, to be honest with you. So they called it on the bench, because that's who really instigated the interaction at all, was the bench. But Meechie responded, and probably earned his T on that, too."

