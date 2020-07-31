He saw legends like Michael Roth, Matt Price and others guide South Carolina to 22 straight NCAA tournament wins and thinks next year’s staff in Columbia has a chance to be better.

He’s seen great teams and he’s covered the high water mark of South Carolina’s program from 2010 to 2012 when the Gamecocks went to three straight College World Series championship series and won two national titles.

Mike Rooney’s been around the game of baseball for a very long time.

“I would say the raw talent on this pitching staff, if you stacked up the arm strength and tools, this staff from high-end tools and stuff can match up with any staff they’ve had at South Carolina,” he told GamecockCentral.

The Gamecocks only lost four pitchers last season on a staff that had a 2.81 ERA in 16 games—Carmen Mlodzinksi, Graham Lawson, TJ Shook and Trey Tujetsch—and only three pitchers who threw at least six innings.

That means the Gamecocks will be returning almost all of their staff, including two weekend starters with Thomas Farr and Brannon Jordan along with guys like Brett Kerry, Brett Thomas, Andrew Peters, Cam Tringali, Danny Lloyd and others.

The Gamecocks also bring in a top 10 class with some highly-regarded arm talent in it, led by righty Will Sanders, the No. 58 prospect in the 2020 class.

They also have six pitchers in the incoming class ranked inside PerfectGame’s top 500: Jackson Phipps, 132; Jack Mahoney, 136; Travis Luensmann, 166; Mag Cotto, 193; Cade Austin, 274 and Sam Swygert, 487. That doesn’t include CJ Weins, one of the best junior college pitchers in the country as well.

The talent there is undeniable to Rooney, but now it’s about seeing if those guys have the same mental makeup as those great staffs at South Carolina previously.

Now there’s a big caveat. To me, South Carolina’s pitching staff has always had good arms. What they’ve had are those kids with that it factor: Michael Roth, Matt Price, Clarke Schmidt,” he said. “They’ve had that kid, and there are seven more of them. They’re really talented division I pitchers but they would kill you to beat you at Ping-Pong or chess. These are just winning kids.”

The Gamecocks will have to find a Sunday starter and have guys settle into bullpen roles but they have all of the fall and winter workouts to figure that out.

And having too many good pitchers on a staff has never been a bad thing.

Now it’s about maximizing the talent, Rooney said.

“That’s what we don’t know about this staff. Who’s the alpha? Who are those guys? It doesn’t mean they’re not there, but for me personality we don’t know who those guys are yet,” Rooney said. “Whatever’s going to happen with this pitching staff, it will not be for lack of talent. They have got some really high-end arms and depth in that category.”