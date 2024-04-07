Who: #1 South Carolina (37-0) vs #1 seed Iowa (34-4). Cleveland, Ohio Time/TV: 3 p.m. on ABC and ESPN with Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe on the call. Aliyah Boston will work the host desk along with Elle Duncan, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, and Chiney Ogwumike. Line: SC -6.5. Total 160.5. ML SC -290 and +225 for Iowa. Immediately after the Iowa/UConn ended the line opened at SC -5.5. History: 1-1 tie. Carolina beat Iowa in a preseason tournament in Hilton Head in 1989. South Carolina is 2-0 in National Championship games while the Hawkeyes are 0-1. Last Meeting: Everyone remembers.

General Thoughts

Advertisement

South Carolina bench is outscoring opponents bench 36-8 this postseason. Iowa will play 8, but they usually only get meaningful contributions from one player not in their starting lineup. A lot is being made about how Dawn Staley is going to defend Caitlin Clark, but just as intriguing is how Lisa Blunder will defend Carolina. Last season’s approach of packing the lane won’t work, the Gamecocks have five players that will hit a three, led by Te-Hina PaoPao. If Iowa’s bigs are left on an island with Cardoso and Watkins, they should be able to repeat what LSU did in the post. Iowa has lost four games this season. There doesn’t appear to be a secret sauce to beat the Hawkeyes. It helps when they don’t shoot well. It helps when the opponent has an advantage in the post, but those factors have been present in a lot of Hawkeye wins. I’m going with Raven Johnson as the key to this game. She’s been calling this the revenge season all year. Carolina only lost one game last year so that revenge can only be targeted in one direction. Clark humiliated Johnson last year, waiving her off and her leaving her alone on the perimeter. It was so noticeable that Angel Reese commented after LSU won the title that they took that personal (Clark showing up an SEC team). Caitlin has been nothing but complementary towards Raven this weekend, acknowledging the growth in her game over the last year. I would expect Johnson to begin the game playing the length of the floor similarly to what UConn did Friday night.

How will the game be officiated?

Time to be a tin foil hat guy and discuss Iowa and the officiating this tournament. The call at the end of the UConn game was correct, the uproar is just because that call is not made 95% of the time at the end of a critical basketball game and there were several other questionable calls that all went against UConn. I thought the LSU game was fairly officiated. The West Virginia game not so much. I've never seen a team score 16 points in a quarter and only two of those points come from somewhere other than the foul line. Holy Cross and Colorado didn't matter because Iowa handled them easily. A star getting star treatment is not uncommon. Michael Jordan got it, Duke/UNC stars routinely receive additional leeway from officials in the men's game. Three seconds in the paint must have been changed for Zach Edey to six-to-seven seconds in the paint. Aliyah Boston got away with a lot on the low blocks. Not even the most diehard Iowa fan can tell you Clark doesn't get preferential treatment from the officials. She's routinely allowed to bury shoulders into defenders and use her left arm to create separation. She's a great player and nearly impossible to stop, but when games are officiated like they have been in this tournament, she is impossible to stop. Let's all hope that the players on the court are the only ones that decide today's game. (Ignore the author’s post in the videos below- we aren’t endorsing their messages- just need video proof)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUlvd2FIYXdr ZXllcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlSW93YUhhd2tleWVzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMjwvYT4gZG9u 4oCZdCBjcnkgYWJvdXQgdGhlIGhhdGUgc2hlIGdldHMuIHJlYWwgaG9vcGVy cyBhcmUgdGlyZWQgb2Ygd2F0Y2hpbmcgcHVzaCBvZmYgYWZ0ZXIgcHVzaCBv ZmYgLiBXZeKAmXJlIG5vdCBjcm93bmluZyB5b3VyIGNyZWF0ZWQgc3VwZXJz dGFyIGRlc3BpdGUgdGhlIHJlZnMgYW5kIE5DQUHigJlzIGJlc3QgZWZmb3J0 cy4gWW914oCZcmUgYnJpbmdpbmcgY2FzdWFscyBmYW5zIHRvIHRoZSBnYW1l IGFuZCBsb3NpbmcgcmVhbCBvbmVzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v amlWd1ExUTVxbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ppVndRMVE1cW48L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRmFkZSBSdW5uZXIgKEBSZWNlc3NLaW5ncGluKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlY2Vzc0tpbmdwaW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3 NzQyMTc4NzE3MTI3NzY2MDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2gg MzAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWZzIGFib3V0IHRvIGhhbmQgSW93YSBhbm90aGVyIHdpbiDwn6Sm 4oCN4pmA77iPIFdIRVJFIFRGIElTIFRIRSBUUkFWRUwgQ0FMTCBXVEZGRkYg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0x1RUNzNEVVakQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9MdUVDczRFVWpEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERlbGFuZXkgVGhvbWFz IEZhbiDwn5iOIChAa2lfZGVsYW5leSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9raV9kZWxhbmV5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzc0MTcxNzk1NjgxMTQ1MjQw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDMwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5it8J+koyBMZXTigJlzIE5vdCBGb3JnZXQgQWJvdXQgVGhpcyBP bmUgVUNvbm4gR2V0dGluZyBDYWxsZWQgRm9yIEEgRm91bCBGb3IgTm90IFRv dWNoaW5nIEhlciBWcyBJb3dhIEhhd2tleWVzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9yaWdnZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNyaWdnZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9VVFFtd0JrWU5UIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVRRbXdCa1lOVDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmVhZCBBbmQgQ2lyY3VzIE1lZGlhIChAcmlnZ2Vk c3BvcnRzbWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmlnZ2Vk c3BvcnRzbWUvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzY0Njc0MTkyMjcxNTI3ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmZlbnNpdmUgZm91bCBpbiBldmVyeSBzaW5nbGUgb3RoZXIgc2l0 dWF0aW9uIG5vdCBuYW1lZCDigJxDbGFya+KAnSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vd2x0amR4ODZOaiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dsdGpkeDg2Tmo8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSG90IFNhdWNlIChAVGhlU2F1Y2VJc0hvdF8pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlU2F1Y2VJc0hvdF8vc3Rh dHVzLzE3NzY0NDczMzM3NzA2ODI2ODc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXByaWwgNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZXN0IFZpcmdpbmlhIHBsYXllZCBhdCBJb3dhIFN0YXRlIG9uIEph bnVhcnkgMTAsIDIwMjQuPGJyPjxicj5Gb3VsIERpZmZlcmVudGlhbDogMjMt ODxicj5GVEEgRGlmZmVyZW50aWFsOiAyMS02IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9FaUVJNEpkb2pBIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vRWlFSTRKZG9qQTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKZWZmIFBldGVyc29uIChAU2xvYW4xNUplZmYpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2xvYW4xNUplZmYvc3RhdHVzLzE3 NzI1MTQ1NjY0MTAyOTM0NjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2gg MjYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Prediction