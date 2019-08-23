As the season opener, this is what a few national outlets are saying about South Carolina as game week approaches.

Leading up to the 2019 kick off, plenty of national media are breaking down the SEC and the Gamecocks in particular.

Eight days from Friday, the Gamecocks will kick their season off in Charlotte against North Carolina.

ESPN

The Worldwide Leader's computers and the incredibly in-depth FPI algorithms have the Gamecocks at No. 18 in the country but going 6.1-5.9 based on what the computers deem the toughest schedule in the country.

it gives South Carolina a zero percent chance to go undefeated and a 0.8 percent chance to win the SEC.

"Muschamp's done a solid job in Columbia," ESPN's Bill Connelly wrote in his SEC preview. "He inherited a 3-9 mess from Steve Spurrier, and though the team improved to 6-7 in his first year, it was mainly because of narrow wins over bad teams. But the Gamecocks jumped to 41st in S&P+ in 2017 thanks to a resurgent defense, then improved to 20th last fall because of a drastically improved offense.

The games the Gamecocks are expected to win (plus-50 percent chance to win) are Charleston Southern (99.3), Appalachian State (88.8), Vanderbilt (77.2), North Carolina (77.1) and Kentucky (74.5).

The computers give South Carolina a sub-50 percent chance to win the remaining seven games: Florida (42.3), Missouri (41), Tennessee (37), Texas A&M (26.2), Georgia (20.1), Alabama (17.5) and Clemson (14.9).

"Muschamp offenses have been notoriously stultified through the years," Connelly continued, "but to his credit, he asked offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon to spread things out and increase the tempo last year, and it worked. SC ranked 11th in adjusted pace and 34th in the percentage of solo tackles created** and improved overall."

The Athletic

The three-man team of national college football writers previewed the SEC, each putting in record predictions for the Gamecocks.

No writer predicted the Gamecocks winning fewer than five games with Bruce Feldman predicting a 5-7 year with a 3-5 mark in the SEC.

Both Andy Staples and Stewart Mandel have this year's team going 7-5 with four conference wins.

"Speaking of SEC East coaches, we keep hearing how Will Muschamp is such a better coach at South Carolina than he was at Florida, but they were a 7-6 team last year with an absolutely brutal schedule this year," Mandel wrote.

Mandel also released his preseason bowl predictions and has the Gamecocks playing in the Music City Bowl against Florida State.

CBS Sports

Barrett Sallee recently released his game-by-game predictions for each SEC team and has the Gamecocks going 5-7, 2-6 in the SEC.

He has South Carolina going 3-1 in non-conference play (the lone loss being to Clemson) and winning two conference games—at Tennessee and the home game against Vanderbilt.

If that happens, the Gamecocks would start 2-0 only to lose five straight games and finish 3-2 down the stretch.

The Gamecocks began installing their game plan for North Carolina Thursday and will practice Friday, Saturday and Sunday before an off day Monday.



Then, they'll practice three straight days before a mid-afternoon walk-thru Friday and traveling up to Charlotte for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Tar Heels.