Who: #23 South Carolina (8-0) vs North Carolina A&T (3-4) Time/TV: 4:00 pm steaming on SEC Network Plus. Projected Starting Pitchers: James Hicks Jr. RHP 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.0 IP, 2 BB, 7K, .091 BAA. vs. Coley Kilpatrick Jr. LHP 0-1, 2.57 ERA, 7.0 IP, 1 BB, 9K, .200 BAA. Kilpatrick is in his first year at A&T after pitching for Brunswick Community College in 2022, going 2-0 with an ERA near six. History: South Carolina and North Carolina A&T have met three times with the Gamecocks holding a 2-1 advantage. All three games have come in the Mark Kingston era and have been played in Columbia. A&T shut Carolina out in 2019, by a score of 2-0. Last Meeting: May 4, 2022. 9-4 Gamecocks. Braylen Wimmer had three hits in the win and Eli Jones struck out three in 3.2 innings of work. Aidan Hunter pitched 2.2 innings, striking out a batter while Cam Tringali and Cade Austin both struck out the side in their inning of work. Josiah Sightler and Colin Burgess both had home runs.



Scouting the Aggies

This is truly Clemson week for the Gamecocks and it starts tonight. The Aggies are led by former Tiger, Ben Hall. After lettering twice at Clemson University in baseball, Hall began his coaching career as an assistant student coach at Clemson. Hall is in his ninth season as the Head Coach of A&T. Hall's Aggies enter tonight's midweek contest at 3-4. They swept the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and have since dropped four in a row to Tar Heel State competition in Davidson and Appalachian State. The Mountaineers scored 32 runs in their sweep of the Aggies last weekend. North Carolina A&T was projected to finish last in the 11 member CAA Conference preseason poll. The Aggies did not place one player on the conference's preseason all-conference team. Despite the lack of preseason accolades, the Aggies do have a few guys making noise at the plate. Anthony Hennings leads the Aggies with a .375 batting average. TJ Ash and Court Maynard are hitting .370 and .340 respectively. NC A&T does not have any South Carolina natives on their roster, but infielder/RHP Tre Williams is a Florence-Darlington Tech transfer. Williams is hitting .353 and has one of the only two home runs that the Aggies have hit this season. As indicated by the low home run total, the Aggies do not have much pop in their lineup. Of their 72 hits this season, only 15 have gone for extra bases.

Gamecocks Pick Up National Honors

Senior right-handed pitcher Noah Hall was named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Pitcher of the Week. Hall recorded a career high 12 strikeouts to no walks in eight innings of work as Carolina defeated Penn 1-0 on Saturday, improving his record to 2-0 on the season. Hall allowed just two runners to third base, ending those threats in the second and seventh innings with strikeouts. Hall allowed just three hits in an efficient 98 pitches across eight frames and picked up 1-2-3 innings in the third, fifth and eighth. Hall lowered his season ERA to 0.68 on the season with a .109 opponent’s batting average. Freshman infielder/outfielder Ethan Petry was named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball. Petry went 7-for-17 with six runs scored, four home runs, nine RBI, a 1.118 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage this season. He accounted for the only run on Saturday in the 1-0 win. Petry had a pair of home runs in Tuesday’s win over Winthrop and drove in three in Friday’s 7-4 win over the Quakers. Petry is hitting .435 on the year with five home runs, which is tied for the team lead and second in the SEC, 10 RBI, seven runs scored and a 1.087 slugging percentage.

Prediction: Gamecocks stay perfect ahead of the Clemson series, 11-2.