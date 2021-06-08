NC linebacker details unofficial visit with Gamecocks
A massive spring junior season has helped propel Shallotte (N.C.) New Brunswick class of 2022 linebacker Carter Wyatt onto the Power 5 recruiting radar and the productive defender got to know the n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news