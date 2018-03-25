GamecockCentral.com

When former Sumter (S.C.) High standout Jahkeem Green, now an all-conference defensive tackle at Highland C.C., saw the opportunity to return to his home state, it simply made too much sense to turn down.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder committed to Will Muschamp and staff while on campus for an unofficial visit over the weekend.

"I went up there for the scrimmage to check everything out," Green said. "It felt like home. I just felt comfortable there. I met everybody there I needed to meet. All of the coaches make me feel welcome. I talked to all the players, everybody, and they just made me feel like home."

Green, who also holds an offer from Louisiana-Lafayette and was receiving interest from several other major programs, is excited that his family won't have to fly across the country in order to see him play anymore.

"It feels good to be able to put on for my state, especially coming all the way from Kansas," Green said. "It will be driving distance, so my family can come see me and I can go see them."

Green says he primarily spoke with Muschamp, defensive line coach Lance Thompson and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson during the recruiting process.

"I feel like they're going to be straight-up with you, they're not going to sugarcoat it," Green said. "They're going to let you know how it really is. They're going to keep it real with you."

Green is aiming to graduate from junior college in December and enroll at South Carolina in January.

"They're going to see where I fit in the most [when I get there], but probably a three-tech," he says of his future position at Carolina.

Green tallied 49 tackles during his first year at junior college.

Green has not yet been rated by Rivals.com.