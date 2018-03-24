GamecockCentral.com

For 11 South Carolina freshman newcomers, Saturday's 160-play scrimmage presented the first opportunity for live action in Williams-Brice Stadium.

While getting turned loose for the first time -- without an assistant coach right there to point out details and directions -- can be a scary proposition, Will Muschamp said his young players handled the challenge well.

"First time out and the guys embraced it and I thought went out and did a good job for the most part," Muschamp said. "It was exciting to see. All of those guys have done some nice things for us, really pleased with their progress.

QB Dakereon Joyner, RB Deshaun Fenwick, WR Darius Rush, OL Hank Manos, OL Maxwell Iyama, OL Wyatt Campbell, DT J.J. Enagbare, DT Tyreek Johnson, LB Rosendo Louis, CB Israel Mukuamu and S R.J. Roderick all graduated high school early and enrolled at South Carolina in January to go through spring practice and participated in Saturday's scrimmage. (RB Lavonte Valentine and LB Ernest Jones also enrolled early but are out with injuries.)

Muschamp, hesitant to even single guys out above the rest, has been happy with the progress of the entire group.

"Deshaun Fenwick got a bunch of snaps today," Muschamp said. "J.J. Enagbare continues to improve and get better. R.J. Roderick, Israel, all of the guys, I hate to even mention [individuals]. Hank Manos, who is playing both center and guard right now for a high school senior coming in here. Wyatt Campbell has done some nice things. Max Iyama has done some nice things. Darius Rush made some plays for us today.

"Tyreek is someone that I've been very impressed with inside, who is going to help our football team. He's going to be a really good football player. That was pleasing to see these last couple of days as the game continues to slow down for these guys, because everything is moving really fast for them right now. To be able to see the game start to slow down a little bit is good."

Both Joyner and redshirt freshman quarterback Jay Urich were "live" in Saturday's workout meaning they tossed aside the usual QB non-contact yellow jerseys for the same garnet jerseys of their teammates on offense.

"Both of these guys are really good athletes and they're good quarterbacks as well," Muschamp said. "You're not being fair to them if I blow the whistle for the defense on whether it was a tackle or wasn't a tackle. You saw some explosive runs by both Dakereon and Jay today with their legs. And they both threw the ball well today. I was very pleased with how they threw it.

"They commanded our offense. There were no glitches, no delay of games, no procedure issues when any of the quarterbacks were in the game which was pleasing for me to see."

South Carolina returns to practice on Tuesday with the Garnet and Black Spring Game scheduled for Saturday March 31 at noon.