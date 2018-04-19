The 6-foot-7, 220 pound tight end out of Jefferson (Ga.) showed why he's been adding new offers. The Peach State athlete gives the latest.

AUSTELL, Ga. — Garmon Randolph left with the MVP award for wide receivers/tight ends at the Rivals 3-stripe camp presented by adidas Sunday. He was impressive. His length stood out and he showed strong hands as well.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I got the offers from Penn State and Florida State a few days ago and both schools moved up for me," said Randolph. "Penn State uses their tight ends and they are about to have one (Mike Gesicki) drafted and Florida State coaches told me that they are going to start using them in their offense.

"I do not know too much about either school yet, but I am very interested in each. I want to talk to the coaches more and visit each school.

"I like Ole Miss, South Carolina and North Carolina too.

"I really like Hayden Hurst and how South Carolina used him. They know how to feature the tight ends. I like the vibe there too.

"I just visited Ole Miss a few weeks ago and I saw a spring practice. They made a good first impression. I like the coaches there a lot.

"North Carolina has an offense I really like. They spread it out and I like that.

"I am going to take some visits this summer. I am going to visit Florida State and North Carolina for sure and I will try to get up to Penn State too. The new offers did change my list some for sure. I just have to keep taking visits."