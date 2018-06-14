GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks picked up a commitment from junior college middle infielder Quinntin Perez, who announced his intentions on Twitter.

South Carolina was eliminated from NCAA Tournament Monday night, but they did pick up something valuable that night, too.

“After just looking it up and seeing the fan base and the fact that it’s a team that can compete for a national championship is really attractive,” Perez said “I want to win a championship.”

Perez, he goes by Q, originally graduated in the 2016 class and played the last two seasons at Allan Hancock College playing shortstop.

He hit .367 with 18 RBI and 26 walks this year with an on-base percentage of .514. He also had 10 stolen bases.

Perez hits from both sides of the plate, saying that’s a big tool in his toolbox and something valuable he brings to the table. It was a trait he learned from his father, a former baseball player.

“When I was born he was still messing around with men’s league baseball and I’d go watch his game when I was little he’d be hitting and I’d be taking practice swings to try to mirror him,” he said. “I started doing that. So I’ve been switch hitting since I could hold a bat.”

Perez is the fifth infielder coming in with the 2018 class and will try and help the Gamecocks infield that could be replacing all five starters, including its catcher.

The Gamecocks recently lost a top 500 prospect Blaze Alexander, a shortstop who was drafted and signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which helped open up a spot in the class.

“I just started getting back into summer ball right now and they just signed a few guys and that opened some doors,” Perez said.

He’s playing summer ball right now but should arrive before the fall semester starts in August.