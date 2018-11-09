Wednesday, Little’s dream came true as he committed to South Carolina on his first visit to campus.

At 10 years old, he remembers watching the Gamecocks win back-to-back national titles and pictured himself one day playing at Founders Park.

Ever since he was a kid, Luke Little wanted to play baseball at South Carolina.

“I looked at my parents and after (the coaches) gave me the offer I told them, ‘Hey, I’m ready to go here. I’m in love with this place. I want to be a Gamecock,’” he told GamecockCentral.

Little, who was a part of the 2018 class out of high school, is currently at San Jacinto College in Texas and will be a part of the 2019 recruiting class.

The lefty pitcher visited campus Wednesday, touring campus and the team’s facilities with the coaching staff, and was blown away with what he saw.

“When I got here I fell in love with the place. It was just absolutely amazing. The campus was the perfect size; the stadium was absolutely beautiful. I saw the videos of the games and how packed it gets and I love that atmosphere,” Little said. “The coaches were all nice and I just fell in love with.”

Listed at 6-foot-8, Little is a power pitcher that throws a fastball, changeup and slider while also mixing in a curveball and cutter at times.

He got to spend some time with his future pitching coach, Skylar Meade, as the two were able to talk for a big chunk of his visit.

“It was awesome,” he said. “He just sounds like an amazing coach. I talked to him for about an hour and learned stuff I could use in a game.”

Little is now the 15th member of the 2019 class and will have three years of eligibility when he arrives at South Carolina for the 2020 season.

He’s the fifth junior college player added to the class joining Andy Peters, Thomas Farr, Noah Myers and Ivan Johnson.

Little will pitch this season for San Jac, which was the junior college current Gamecocks Reid Morgan and Nick Neville played at last season.

On his visit Little was able to talk with Morgan some, who put the finishing touches on his recruitment.

“He said it’s an amazing program and the coaches are all awesome,” Little said. “Itt’s not like on your visit and they make it look like an amazing college and when you get there everything changes. They said it is how it is when you see it.”