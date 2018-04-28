GamecockCentral.com

After falling behind early South Carolina could scratch their way back against Vanderbilt, falling 8-1 to even the series at one game apiece.

NASHVILLE, TENN.—After two straight comeback wins in SEC play, the late inning magic ran out for the Gamecocks Saturday.

The loss snaps a five-game win streak and is the first conference loss since April 14.

After an eight-pitch scoreless first inning, starter Adam Hill would hit trouble in the second. The first six batters would reach in the inning as Vanderbilt put up six runs on six hits as Hill walked two more.

The Commodores sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning with eight reaching base on some way. Of the eight, five reached on two-strike counts.

Hill (4-5, 4.94 ERA) finished giving up seven earned runs, tying a season high, and it was the most earned runs he's given up in six SEC starts this year. He's 1-3 with a 7.85 ERA over his last four starts.

He was pulled in the fifth after a leadoff single and stolen base, and Ridge Chapman came out of the bullpen to give up a two-run homer in the inning.

After a solo shot in the second at-bat of the game by Carlos Cortes, the Gamecock offense cooled a little over the rest of the game. It was Cortes's team-leading 11th homer of the year.



They'd scatter seven hits over the last eight innings and hit 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. They'd strike out nine times as a team, four looking.

Runners would be on base constantly—South Carolina put runners on in seven of the last eight innings—but the Gamecocks would strand 10 over the course of the game.

Player of the game: Jonah Bride notched his 12th multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-4 and pushing his hitting streak to seven games.

Pivotal moment: After already giving up three runs in the second inning, Adam Hill had a chance to get a big first out with the No. 9 hitter Julian Infante up. Instead of getting the out, Infante laced a two-run single to left as two more runs came across after that.

Up next: Sunday's rubber match starts at 2 p.m. EST with Cody Morris (6-3, 3.69 ERA) on the mound.