Nine games into his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers, the former South Carolina All-American has already proved that his style of play translates to the next level.

Deebo Samuel is showing the NFL what South Carolina football fans have known for years.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off the first year plus get free Gamecocks gear! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!

Teammates rave about Samuel's strength and natural ability to create big plays by making defenders miss after the catch. A wide receiver in a running backs body. Sound familiar?

"He's fearless," teammate Richard Sherman said via The Associated Press. "Deebo Samuel is fearless. He'll run through any catch. You get some receivers running across the middle and they're looking for who's going to him them. Deebo is looking for who he's going to hit. That's a much different mentality than most people."

With the 49ers passing game ailing due to injuries to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and tight end George Kittle, it's Samuel who has emerged recently as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's top target as the former Gamecock has gradually gotten more comfortable at the NFL level.

Samuel has grabbed eight passes in each of the last two games, also eclipsing the 100-yard mark in each, and now has 38 catches on the season, tops among all rookies.

Samuel's one-handed, off the DB's back and helmet back into Deebo's hands, circus catch last week against Arizona is arguably the catch of the year so far in the league.

And as impressive as that play was, it's probably not as impressive as what Samuel has consistently done after the catch this season, again no surprise to anyone in the Palmetto State.

Samuel has averaged 7.3 yards after the catch this season, the highest average in the league for receivers with over 50 targets, according to SportsInfo Solutions.

"He's one of those guys you love to have in your foxhole," Garoppolo said of Samuel. "He just gets banged up out there, keeps coming back, doesn't even question it or anything. He's a fighter, man. You love having guys like that on your team."

No surprise here.