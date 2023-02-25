Noah Hall had to be almost perfect for South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

He was.

The senior right-hander struck out 12 batters and only allowed three singles in eight shutout innings, firing up his dugout and picking up the offense in a 1-0 victory at Founders Park.

The climax of Hall’s day was in the top of the seventh after Penn (0-2) pushed the tying run to third base. It was self-inflicted danger after he allowed Penn’s Cole Palis to reach base when he let a comebacker trickle through his legs earlier in the inning. Palis had to exit the game after he pulled up gimpy on his infield hit, prompting disgruntled reactions from the Penn dugout after the bang-bang play at first. Pinch runner Davis Baker stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout with two outs, leaving him just 90 feet from spoiling Hall’s day.

But Hall fired a 1-2 pitch past Calvin Brown for his 10th strikeout of the day and was jawing at the Penn dugout after he walked off the mound in what was already becoming a chippy game.

"I was just kind of pissed off because they were talking that flim-flam yesterday," Hall said. "I don't really know what I said. I was mad about them stopping the game, and they gave [South Carolina first baseman] Gavin [Casas] a warning for saying they tried to trip him [Palis]. It just fueled my fire at the end of the day."

Hall was locked in from wire-to-wire, starting his day with two strikeouts in each of the first two innings and continuing that pace the rest of his outing. His changeup had Penn hitters locked up all day, working it to all sides of the plate and throwing it in every count. He got through the third and fourth innings on just 17 pitches total, and used that momentum to keep his pitch count down all afternoon.

"He's stronger," Mark Kingston said about Hall. "The fact that he's stronger and a little bit heavier physically this year is what allows him to get to that 96 [MPH]. When he came back this year, one of the things he committed to was having a bigger, stronger body that would be able to help him not only with going deeper into a game, but to have better stuff. Today was a great example of that."

He did not surrender an extra base hit all afternoon, and South Carolina (7-0) needed every last piece of his dominance on a day where its offense did not crack at least seven runs for the first time all season. Braylen Wimmer’s first inning triple did not result in a run after Penn starter Cole Zaffiro stranded him with a pair of strikeouts. Zaffiro pitched a brilliant game himself, although he was making his first start of the season and did not get out of the fifth inning for pitch count reasons.

Zaffiro struck out seven batters and only gave up two hits, but one of those hits ended up being the big blow.

In the bottom of the second inning, freshman right fielder Ethan Petry continued the red-hot start to his career. He clubbed a Zaffiro pitch out to right-center field at 108 MPH off the bat, clearing the wall and landing in the South Carolina bullpen for a 399-foot solo home run that made it 1-0. It was his fifth home run in the last five games.

It was also all the offense South Carolina needed.

"I saw our hitters before getting blown up by fastballs up," Petry said. "I knew I was going to get a dead red fastball. I pushed him down already, so he just kind of gave it to me and I hit it."

Matthew Becker came on in the ninth inning as Hall’s closer, and finished up the shutout with a 1-2-3 inning. The win gave South Carolina its seventh consecutive victory, longer than any streak it had all last season.

The Gamecocks will go for number eight and another sweep tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. with Jack Mahoney as the scheduled starting pitcher.

"It was a good baseball game that was going to come down to the last pitch," Kingston said. "We were sharp, for the most part."