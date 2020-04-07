North Carolina defender bonds with Mike Peterson
Raleigh (North Carolina) Sanderson's Jabril McNeil has been a mainstay on Gamecock football's recruiting board for some time now.
GamecockCentral.com recently caught up with the 6-foot-4 defender to get his thoughts on navigating the recruiting process during this unique time and much more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news