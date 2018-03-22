Derek Boykins isn't big on being in the spotlight but the Concord (N.C.) Central Cabarrus linebacker has been picking up a lot of offers. Boykins is going to start going out on some visits soon.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"Coach Goethie from Duke and coach Bentley and coach Muschamp from South Carolina are the coaches I’m pretty close with right now," Boykins said. "I’ve visited South Carolina, Duke, and Wake Forest so far. They’ve been great. I’m trying to find the right fit for me. I felt pretty comfortable at South Carolina. Their campus is kind of like a city and I thought that was pretty cool. Where the players stay is really nice.

"I’m going to visit Clemson, South Carolina, Duke, and really everywhere I can," he said. "I’ll take an official visit to Texas A&M but I haven’t set a date for that yet. Will visit Tennessee April 2nd, Clemson April 4th, North Carolina April 6th, and N.C. State the following week.

"I’ve been thinking about committing during the summer," said Boykins. "I’ll try to take all of my official visits."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Boykins is really just starting to dive into his recruitment. South Carolina and Duke have done a good job with him so far and it will be interesting to find out if and when Boykins will make it out to Texas A&M. The series of visits Boykins has set up for the beginning of April should really help get a good grasp on his recruitment and where he stands with many of these schools.