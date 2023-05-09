Who: #6 South Carolina (36-11) vs North Florida (25-23). Founders Park, Columbia, SC. Time/TV: 4:00 pm steaming on SEC Network +. Projected Starting Pitchers: James Hicks (R-Jr. RHP) 6-1, 3.97 ERA, 45.1 IP, 11 BB, 36Ks, .246 BBA. vs. Avery Love (R-So. RHP) 0-2, 9.61 ERA, 34.2 IP, 20 BB, 26Ks, .351 BBA. Avery Love is the guy a struggling Gamecock lineup needs to see right now. Opponents are hitting .351 against the redshirt sophomore. Love's best outing came in a win over Florida State where he threw six innings and allowed four earned on seven hits. Love is not a strikeout guy with 26 on the season in 34.2 innings pitched. Love is a transfer from Central Florida College. (Not UCF). For the Gamecocks, expect 4-5 different pitchers to get some work tonight. James Hicks is probably not going to throw more than 30-35 pitches tonight. The Gamecock pitching staff got some bad news in that Eli Jerzembeck is likely to miss the remainder of the season and possibly all of next season. The injury will leave the Gamecocks' bullpen short-handed moving forward. History: Not much. The Gamecocks are 4-0 against the Ospreys. All of those contests have been played in the Mark Kingston era. Despite not winning in the series, UNF has played Carolina tough losing by scores of 5-2, 6-5, 7-6, and... Last Meeting: April 12, 2022. Carolina 4-2. All four RBIs came from Gamecocks that are now playing in the minor league or named Andrew Eyster. Eli Jones started that contest and Matthew Becker picked up the save. Colin Burgess and Josiah Sightler also added solo home runs. Weather: Any day in Columbia where the temperatures are expected to reach 90 is going to have about a 30% chance of thunderstorms so why should today be any different? Baseball should be played today but the forecast from 5:00-10:00 pm has a 35-45% of a thunderstorm.

Scouting the Ospreys

We aren't going to spend a lot of time in this column diving into North Florida. UNF is currently in the 210th spot in the RPI rankings. The Ospreys were on the right end of the sweep last weekend as they did the deed to North Alabama on the road. UNF fell to UCF and Florida in their last two midweek contests. Some players to watch for tonight: Alex Lodise is the Ospreys' Ethan Petry. The true freshman leads UNF in OPS, home runs, RBIs, slugging, and total bases at 1.043, 16, 59, .661, and 127. He is also batting .328. Lodise will be one to watch come portal time as he is likely going to field some calls from SEC/ACC level programs. UNF is also getting strong play from outfielders Austin Brinling, (leads the team with a .376 average and 17 stolen bases), and Cade Reich who is hitting .343. Junior catcher Jakob Runnels is hitting .322/.997/.570 with 12 long balls. On the mound, North Florida an All-ASun contending closer in Stephen Halstead. The senior right-hander has a 2.50 ERA and six saves with opponents only batting .186 against him. The Ospreys don't have any other SEC-caliber arms in their bullpen. As for common opponents with the Gamecocks, the Ospreys went 0-2 against Upstate, 0-2 against Florida, and 0-3 against Queens. Carolina went 6-0 against those three schools.

Injury Front

Talmadge LeCroy and Will McGillis are both expected back this weekend. McGillis might not be available to play the field but he should be available to DH or pinch hit. LeCroy could possibly start at third tonight, if not, he will likely DH. Braylen Wimmer appears to be 50/50 right now as to whether he'll be back for the pivotal Arkansas series. As mentioned above, Eli Jerzembeck is likely done for the season and maybe next as well. Also, my source, (a former Kingston player at USC) sounded more pessimistic this week regarding Noah Hall returning this season. (Or ever for that matter as Hall will likely ink a pro deal). We aren't ready to say Hall won't return, but we are comfortable saying that he likely wouldn't be back before regional play begins. Will Tippett has been playing through a wrist injury. If LeCroy and McGillis are both back, Tippett is likely not seeing much action moving forward regardless of his health. Chris Veach did not pitch in the Kentucky series, most likely because there was no reason to throw him, but he did complain of a sore elbow, however, Veach is good to go.

Thoughts on the Pitching

Alan Cole wrote about some of the pitching woes in his Kentucky series wrap. Alan has also written extensively on Will Sanders' struggles. Some Gamecocks will use Mark Kingston as a punching bag for the recent failures but I'm not sure he has any other options especially with Jerzembeck now done. Will Sanders has been nowhere close to an SEC Friday night starting pitcher. Making matters worse, Jack Mahoney was unable to fill the large gap left by Noah Hall. Hall was an inning eater for the Gamecocks. He led the SEC in innings pitched in conference games last season with 62.1 innings. Mahoney has currently thrown 36 SEC innings with two starts remaining. Mahoney has pitched into the sixth inning once this season, against Georgia. In his seven starts since the Georgia series, he's only made it through five innings twice. That is simply not good enough for a #2 starter in the SEC and it's putting too much stress on a thin bullpen. Another culprit is that the pitching staff is not as deep as was advertised. Chris Veach has been excellent and so has Austin Williamson in his limited appearances, but outside of those two, the Gamecock bullpen has an ERA of 6.04 in SEC games. That figure includes Jerzembeck with a 0.00 ERA in 5.2 SEC innings. In fairness, Carolina's patchwork infield has contributed to those inflated pitching numbers, but even prior to the infield injuries, the Gamecocks were a bottom-third team in the SEC in fielding percentage. Outside of Sanders, most have to agree to Cade Austin's 2023 season has probably been the biggest disappointment. Austin was a Freshman All-American last season with a team-beat 3.17 ERA and 5-2 record. In SEC play, Austin carries an 8.64 ERA allowing ten hits and eight walks in 8.1 innings. Can the Gamecocks turn it around and get their season back on track? Of course, but they are going to need Sanders, Austin, and Mahoney to pitch up to their capabilities.

Prediction: The bleeding stops temporarily. Gamecocks 10-4.