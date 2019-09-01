Saturday also kicked off senior Jake Bentley’s fourth year as the starting quarterback. While he continues to close in on a number of school passing records, Bentley’s legacy could be marked more but what he hasn’t accomplished.

South Carolina began its fourth year under Will Muschamp with a whimper, blowing an 11-point lead to North Carolina in what was another poor showing in a big game.

Bentley came to South Carolina a season early after forgoing his senior year of high school, taking over as the full-time starting quarterback just seven games into the season.



He was an immediate hit, taking over an offense that had scored more than 15 points just once in six games and turning it into a potent attack that scored at least 30 in five of its last seven games.

But as Bentley’s time at South Carolina progressed, his play on the field didn’t. As a sophomore, Bentley saw his completion percentage and yards per attempt drop while his interception rate increased. His junior year was more of the same, as he was on pace for a career low in yards per attempt and touchdowns through five games. Added to that, he missed the first game of his career with injury against Missouri.

ALSO SEE: Gamecocks waste chances in game they should have won 'three or four times'

But then things changed. Bentley came back from injury and was a different player. His deep ball accuracy was the best in the nation and he took care of the ball at a career-best rate. He threw for just under 2000 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions in his first six games back, including a school-record 510 yards and five touchdowns against Clemson.

Still, he ended the year poorly, throwing four interceptions in his final two games against Akron and Virginia.

It was another up-and-down season in a roller coaster of a career. More frustrating is the fact that Bentley is a model citizen who works hard and seems to do everything the right way. It's not as if Bentley's shortcomings have resulted from a lack of effort or from some outside distraction. He watches film, take practice seriously and puts in work in the weight room. Yet, he doesn't have a defining moment as a quarterback at South Carolina.

He’s still seeking a signature win, having gone 1-11 in 12 games against ranked teams. The hope was for him to take that next step this season, but through one game the same issues have seemingly lingered.

ALSO SEE: Instant Analysis from the loss

With multiple opportunities to lead his offense on a game-winning drive, Bentley threw two interceptions, missing open receivers in the process.

As senior receiver Bryan Edwards pointed out after the game, the loss falls on more than one player, but as a quarterback Bentley is largely responsible.

“We all have to do our part. I jumped offsides today,” Edwards said. “In the first quarter or second quarter I dropped a pass over the middle after Jake got away from pressure. It’s on all of us. He did make some key turnovers in key parts of the game. It is what it is.”

Bentley has all the talent in the world, but to this point in his career, he hasn’t put it all together. Still winless against Clemson, Georgia, and even Kentucky, and 1-6 against other ranked teams, Bentley hasn’t really accomplished much of anything at South Carolina.

There’s still time for Bentley to “turn the corner” so to speak. But as of now, Bentley is a guy who will leave school with his name in the record books, but with a legacy marred by inconsistent play and heartbreaking losses.