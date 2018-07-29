GamecockCentral.com

Now, after an up-and-down season that was marred with an ankle injury, Gravett is ready to show what he couldn’t show down the stretch last season.

This time last year, Hassani Gravett was getting ready to compete for the starting point guard spot on a team that was fresh off a Final Four run.

“I kind of came back a little bit earlier than I should have because I wanted to help my team,” he said. “I really just had issues with it the rest of the year.”

Gravett started the first 12 games of South Carolina’s season last year before an ankle injury sidelined him for three games to start conference play.

After starting the season averaging 25 minutes per game with an average offensive rating of 101.3, Gravett struggled to regain those numbers through SEC play.

In 20 conference games he played just 58.5 percent of the team’s minutes according to KenPom and had his offensive rating dip to 96.9.

After being used, on average, in 21.6 percent of South Carolina’s offensive scheme, his usage rate fell four points to 17.6 in conference play while he averaged about two points less the last half of the season.

“I wasn’t able to display any athleticism,” Gravett said. “This offseason I’ve just been trying to get back in the groove of making athletic plays whether that’s crashing the boards and showing that ability when I do get in the lane.”

Aside from an inflammation here or there, Gravett is fully healthy and has been working out with the team while also playing in the SC Pro-Am, which continues Saturday and finishes up Sunday afternoon.

Through two games at the Pro-Am Gravett, who’s heading into his senior season, is averaging 17 points and five rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field.

He’s ready to get back to the player he was before the ankle injury and compete again for starting point guard minutes this season. Right now he doesn’t know what he’ll play, but just wants time on the court.

“I haven’t sat down with Frank and talked about that yet,” he said. “Right now I’m still looking at the point position. You guys know I’m athletic so I can play the wing sometimes, too. It’s whatever he asks of me.”

He’ll compete for minutes in the backcourt with a host of newcomers to this year’s team, which is led by graduate transfer Tre Campbell, who spent four seasons at Georgetown.

The Gamecocks also bring in two three-star guards in TJ Moss and Jermaine Couisnard, who could see minutes early, and four-star A.J. Lawson that can play at the guard or win spots.

So far the new guards have been able to mesh well with the incumbent players and Gravett thinks they can bring some consistency to the point guard position.

“I have a great impression of them,” he said. “I think they’re going to do great things to help us out a lot.”