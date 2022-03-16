OC Marcus Satterfield "Feels Good About" Upward Trend Heading Into 2022

South Carolina Football's Offensive Coordinator, Marcus Satterfield sat down with the media on Wednesday after the team's second spring practice. The OC reflected on what could have gone better in year one, and what he expects out of year two in the up and coming program. Like Head Coach Shane Beamer yesterday, the overwhelming feeling seemed to project excitement about the Spring and how it will prepare the team for the 2022 season.

Satterfield, Offense Welcomes New Weapons

Marcus Satterfield had a few speed bumps along the way in his first year. He spent much of the year rotating quarterbacks after the presumed starter, Luke Doty, went down with an injury during Fall Camp last year. Without a consistent leader under center, despite some admirable moments from Zeb Noland, Jason Brown, and a hobbled Doty, an already difficult task became that much harder, and the Gamecocks offense struggled at times finishing near the bottom of the league in many categories, and finishing 104th in the nation in scoring at just 22.6 PPG. Despite the difficult circumstances, the fan base leveled a lot of criticism at Satterfield, and the OC admitted that he heard some of the mixed reviews, but welcomed the pressure.







"I understand the responsibility of being in charge of an offense in the SEC...I would hate to work at a place where [fans] are just waiting to get to basketball season...there were times last year I was pissed at myself...we're going to continue to work as hard as we can to expedite the process, we're not going to be an organization that blames depth, blames injuries [or says] we're young, this is just year one...we don't do that." — Satterfield said Wednesday when asked about the critiques.

2022 is shaping up a bit differently for the Gamecocks' offense, with former Heisman contender Spencer Rattler now on campus, a close to healthy Doty, and a few newcomers with lots of potential, the quarterback room should be a little more stable for the 2nd-year OC. Now he expects that results will follow. "You'd love to be able to put in a microwave and put 4-minutes and it come out perfect, but we knew there was going to be work involved and we'd have ups and downs...[but] our kids just kept playing," Satterfield said in his opening statement about his reflections on last year and the efforts his offense showed throughout a season that certainly had high and low notes.

Along with Rattler, South Carolina aided their WR core with Transfer Antwane Wells and gave their RB room some depth with Christian Beal-Smith and Lovasea Carrol, not to mention TE addition, Austin Stogner. The Gamecock offense should have a lot of new weapons to go along with returning players like Josh Vann, JuJu McDowell, MarShawn Lloyd, Dakereon Joyner and also Jaheim Bell, who the OC called "Deebo Samuel 2.0" for the multiple ways he'll be used in 2022. Satterfield admitted that he's "looking forward to piecing it together" with all new pieces, coupled with the experience gained last year by the returning players from 2021. "They just blended in with the direction we were going,; I thought that was really cool."



Fixing OL Struggles

One of the units that took a lot of the blame for offensive struggles in 2021 was the Offensive Line. The unit did struggle at times, but Satterfield concluded that an experienced Quarterback will go a long way in fixing some of the problems. "[Many of the sacks] were quarterbacks and running backs missing blitzers" Satterfield explained. He said that most of the OL from last year is back and has plenty of experience and has brought their effort to a new level this offseason.

A Few Additional Notes