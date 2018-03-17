GamecockCentral.com

Nine players, including eight starters, picked up at least one hit with five notching multi-hit days.

They tagged Florida for 16 hits with four home runs, thumping the Gators 15-7 while evening the series at one game apiece.

South Carolina needed a mammoth day at the plate Saturday, and the Gamecocks got their wish.

“At the end of the day, it’s a game of pitcher versus hitter, and we just took a lot of good at-bats," head coach Mark Kingston said. "We know florida is a premier program right now. I was real proud of our guys going toe-to-toe with them.”

The 15 runs ties a season high set Feb. 21 against Winthrop and it was the most runs against an SEC team since putting up 19 against Tennessee in 2013.

Of the season-high 16 hits, eight went for extra bases: four doubles and four home runs.

It started hot with leadoff hitter Noah Campbell roping a ball off the wall in right field for an inside the park home run, the Gamecocks' first since 2009 against the Vols and the onslaught didn't stop after that.

The Gamecocks (13-5, 1-1 SEC) put up three runs in that inning and scoring in three more innings Saturday.

“Inside the park home runs are rare anyway, but just a home run in general to get it going and get the bats going early is a pretty good start," Campbell said.

Jonah Bride and Jacob Olson both set season-highs for hits, each collecting three. All three of Bride's hits went for doubles, and he drove in a season-high three runs.

Olson picked up three hits as well, driving in a run on a solo shot that was part of a six-run eighth inning to put the game effectively out of reach. His homer was the latter of back-to-back bombs with the first, a three-run shot, delivered by Hunter Taylor.

The back end of South Carolina's order—LT Tolbert, Bride, Matt Williams, Taylor and Olson—hit .476 with six extra-base hits.

They did it off Florida starter Jackson Kowar, who came into the weekend with a 2.05 ERA and three bullpen pitchers whose average ERA was 1.83 before Saturday's game.

“They’re going to run out guy after guy,” Bride said. “The amount of quality at-bats today was probably as good as we’ve had all year, especially off a staff like that. I think that’s impressive.”

Florida was held at bay for the majority of Saturday's game in what Kingston said was Cody Morris's best start he's ever seen.

The sophomore mowed down a Gator lineup hitting .299 to the tune of 10 strikeouts, a career high.

"If we’re going to be as good as we want to be this year, he has to be a huge piece of that as a weekend starter," Kingston said. "The way he pitched today he can give us a chance against anybody.”

Morris (3-1) earned the win and finished pitching 5.1 innings, allowing two runs, both earned on four hits. Of his 92 pitches, 61 were strikes. The big key, he said, was keeping hitters off balancing using his curveball and changeup more.

Five other pitchers would come in and give up five earned runs, four on home runs, but it wasn't enough to erase the offensive output and Morris's start.

“I just wanted to go out there, pitch my game and for the most part I did that," he said. "There was definitely a chip on my shoulder going out there today. I wanted to make a statement.”

Player of the game: Jonah Bride, after solid outing Friday, had three hits for the first time since last season. All of his hits went for doubles and he drove in three.

Pivotal moment: Coming in with the tying run at the plate, Demurias picked up two quick outs to end the threat and pave the way for a six-run Gamecock eighth inning.

Up next: Sunday’s rubber match starts at 1 p.m. with no starter announced yet for the Gamecocks. It will be televised on the ESPNU.