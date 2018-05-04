GamecockCentral.com

The injuries didn’t stop them from having monster offensive days Friday night, though as they’d combine for seven hits and four RBI as the Gamecocks’ offense powered them to a 13-5 series-opening win over No. 4 Ole Miss.

Justin Row and Hunter Taylor are in the last stages of their college baseball careers, playing out the last weeks hobbled in some way, shape or form.

“They’re playing great baseball and the rest of the team feeds off that,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “They’re playing their best baseball they’ve probably played in their career at less than 100 percent. That tells you what kind of heart they have.”

Row would tie a career high with four hits, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances Friday night. Running around on a gimp knee, he’s tied for the team lead among players who have started a game with a .360 batting average.

Taylor, powering through a back injury the last few games, went 3-for-5 against the Rebels, notching his seventh multi-hit and fourth multi-RBI game of the season, driving in three runs.

“If you can’t watch how well they’re playing under not perfect circumstances and not be motivated by that to make sure you’re doing every thing you can for this team then something’s wrong,” Kingston said.

The Gamecocks (27-18, 12-10 SEC) scored 13 runs off 15 hits, the most in either category since putting up 15 apiece April 7 against Kentucky.

They’d get to Ole Miss starter Ryan Rolison early, tagging him for 11 runs, eight earned in just 3.1 innings. Three came in the first before breaking the game open with a four-run third and adding five more an inning later.

The last run came across in the sixth, a Matt Williams RBI double off the wall in center. It’s the sixth time in the last seven SEC games they’ve notched double-digit hits with every starter reaching base at least once.

“We did a good job on two-strike (counts). He only had three strikeouts tonight. When (Rolison) made mistakes in the zone, we hit it hard,” “Just quality at-bats up and down the lineup.”

After four-plus shaky innings from Logan Chapman where he gave up four runs on five hits, the bullpen would come in and settle things down.

TJ Shook, Ridge Chapman and Graham Lawson combined to pitch five innings, scattering seven hits and giving up just one run to close out the game.

Over the last seven SEC games, South Carolina's bullpen is 3-0 with two saves and a 3.09 ERA. Chapman and Lawson combined for three scoreless innings to end the game, striking out six total batters.

“That’s key for us: Ridge and Graham both at the end with big power arms pounding the strike zone is a huge development for us,” Kingston said. “I think Ridge and Graham there at the end give us some serious options if they can continue to pitch like that.”

The Gamecocks have won seven out of their last eight games and are 6-1 in their last seven SEC games. They’re averaging 8.9 runs over that seven-game stretch.

For seniors like Row, Taylor and Madison Stokes—who went 3-for-5 with three runs scored Friday—this stretch is nice but they know it has to continue so they can extend their college careers.

“We haven’t punched anything yet. We’re on a good run, but we haven’t proven anything, we haven’t received anything,” Stokes said. “Once we do those things, we can say maybe we did what we wanted to go out and do.”

Up next: Game two of the series is Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. EST. It'll be televised on SEC Network Plus with Adam Hill scheduled to take the mound.