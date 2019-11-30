After giving a complete answer to Saturday’s offensive struggles he paused and made sure to remind those sitting in the media room and watching online of better days.

He knew, after another anemic offensive showing, he’d be lobbed a question about the offensive inefficiencies and had his answer ready to go.

“No one was bitching last year when we averaged 425 yards and averaged over 30 points a game. We’ve struggled this year. Call it like it is,” he said. “There’s a lot of different areas that are at fault and need to get fixed. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Also see: Instant analysis from Saturday's loss

It’s true. The Gamecocks averaged 425 yards offensively in 2018—426.2 to be exact—and 30.1 points over the course of 13 games.

But, fissures started to show later in the year with the Gamecocks getting shutout the final six quarters of the season last year before a lackluster 2019 campaign.

South Carolina’s offense, in its second year under Bryan McClendon as play caller, averaged 22.4 points per game, but that goes down when factoring in the 72-point performance against FCS Charleston Southern.

They didn’t score more than 27 points against an FBS opponent all season.

“It’s just execution. We put together a good game plan and good practice days,” Donell Stanley said. It’s about focusing in on what you have to do. When you don’t execute, it’s hard to win games.”

Also see: Full updates from Williams-Brice

The offensive struggles have come to a head the last three weeks as the Gamecocks (4-8, 3-5 SEC) dropped their final three games of the year for the longest losing streak of the Muschamp era.

Over their last three games, they’ve averaged eight points—including bottoming-out with three points against Clemson—260 yards per game (215 passing, 45 rushing) and averaged just 3.9 yards per play.

Scrapes that began to show last season have become full on cracks as the Gamecocks enter their most important offseason since Muschamp took over four years ago.

“We’re struggling in a lot of areas. I don’t have enough fingers to put in the dike right now. Confidence is a major issue,” Muschamp said. “We’re having a hard time in a lot of areas. To sit there and blame one person, I’m not going to do that. At the end of the day, we need to be more productive. You give one reason, it’s an excuse now a days. That’s the bottom line. I’m tired of talking about it. At the end of the day we need to get better.”

An offense starved for big plays with leading receiver Bryan Edwards healthy was undercut from the start Saturday with Edwards rehabbing from a knee procedure and unavailable.

With him out, the Gamecocks mustered just 105 yards passing—51 coming from only two plays—and Ryan Hilinski averaged just 3.9 yards per attempt.

“Bryan is a big help out there,” Shi Smith said. “Without him, some of the plays he makes and he brings to the offense we missed them. It’s definitely a decline when he’s off the field.”

Also see: In-state lineman expected to visit this weekend

Through all of it, though, players have opted not to put blame on the coaching staff. Instead they continue to take the fall, saying it comes down to execution with the coaches putting them in positions to succeed.

“I think they did,” Rico Dowdle said. “We had some drops, some fumbles, missed blocks, everything. It’s not on one particular thing, one particular player or coach. It’s execution.”

Now, comes the biggest question for the Gamecocks as they enter an offseason where changes could range from minor tweaks to sweeping changes.

Muschamp didn’t comment on potential changes, but it seems the obvious goal for him is to get back to what last year’s offense looked like.

“That’s more of what we needed to be,” Muschamp said. “(This year) didn’t manifest itself to that. I can list some issues some issues that contributed to that, and that’s called excuses. I’m not going to make excuses. Bottom line we need to be productive.”

LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off the first year plus get free Gamecocks gear! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!