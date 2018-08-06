GamecockCentral.com

The second, and arguably the most important, is a little trickier to do.

First, it’s keeping the quarterback clean and not giving up any sacks and the Gamecocks have already worked on that. They’ve installed blitz pick up packages and cut down on sacks the last two seasons under Will Muschamp.

For South Carolina’s offensive line and position coach Eric Wolford, a lot of things can mean it was a good practice or a good game. Sometimes, for a guy like Eric Douglas, it’s “not hearing Wolf cuss,” but usually it boils down to two things.

“We need to be able to run the football and efficiently run the football and five and a half yards a carry. That’s something we need to be able to do,” Wolford said. “There’s a whole bunch of things that go into it, but it starts with us. If we can take care of our five guys we’re assigned to then we have a much better chance.”

Also see: Full notes from Monday's player, Wolford availability

Last season, the Gamecocks run game was a little inconsistent, averaging 3.9 yards per carry over 13 games.

Will Muschamp said when a run failed last year it was for one of two reasons: schematically a run didn’t work or “physically we were whipped.”

This season, Wolford said he was optimistic that the run game will improve based on the experience the team has and the strides returning players have made physically in the weight room.

Those gains should help the Gamecocks in short yardage situations, especially on third down where they converted first downs just 38 percent of the time.

“As an offensive line, what we want to do is impose our will and say we run the yard,” Douglas said. “Treat every down like it’s third down and one. When it’s first and 10, treat it like third down and one. Impose our will.”

Also see: Monday's insider practice notes and observations

This season the Gamecocks are installing a new up-tempo offense that will feature a lot of downfield passes designed to pick up big chunks of yardage.

A lot has been made of what the passing attack will look like with Deebo Samuel returning along with Bryan Edwards and OrTre and Shi Smith, but for the offensive line, their success is determined by how well the Gamecocks run the ball.

And the statistics back that up. In nine wins last year the Gamecocks averaged 154.1 yards on the ground compared to just 51 in the team’s four losses.

“That has to become our identity to punish people with the run,” Zack Bailey said. “Throwing is going to be a weapon, but we have to run the ball.”

Also see: Live updates, in-depth analysis from Monday's practice

The offensive line is returning three starters from last season in Bailey, Donell Stanley and Dennis Daley while inserting Blake Camper at right tackle and Sadarius Hutcherson at left guard.

Of those five, they’ve combined for 58 career starts with no one having less than four. Stanley said there are big expectations for one of the more seasoned groups on this year’s team, but the line isn’t shying away from those.

“It’s just going out and dominating,” he said. “That’s what we want to do every week and the numbers will speak for themselves. At the end of the day we want that win.”