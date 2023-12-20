South Carolina offensive lineman Jaylen Nichols has officially entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to GamecockScoop on Wednesday afternoon.

The fifth-year tackle played in all but one game for the Gamecocks in 2022, making seven starts at left tackle and five other appearances for Shane Beamer's team after playing in 10 games each of his prior two seasons. The experience made him the clear frontrunner to be the team's starting left tackle going into spring ball in 2023, and he had the spot in the spring game before suffering an injury which ended his season before it ever started.

True freshman Tree Babalade took the controls at left tackle and never looked back, starting the final 10 games of the regular season protecting Spencer Rattler's blind side. South Carolina also landed two highly-rated tackles on National Signing Day Wednesday, with Josiah Thompson and Kam Pringle officially signing on their verbal commits.

Tackle Cason Henry is also still in the program after starting 2023 at right tackle before his own knee injury knocked him out of action for over two months.

