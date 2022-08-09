Six South Carolina offensive players hit the podium on Tuesday morning, 25 days away from the season opener against Georgia State.





A pair of wide receivers spoke in Ahmarean Brown and Xavier Legette, and offensive linemen Jaylen Nichols and Tyshawn Wannamaker took their turns together with a joint press conference. Running backs Lovasea Carroll and Dante Miller rounded out the session. Here are some of the news and notes from the day, and if you subscribe to the insider’s forum you can get live updates of future media availabilities and practices.



