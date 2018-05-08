Miami (Florida) Norland offensive lineman Issiah Walker ended the recruiting process early by making a verbal commitment to South Carolina on Tuesday.

"I'm picking South Carolina because I feel the most comfortable there and feel I will grow there," Walker told GamecockCentral.com.



The 6-foot-4, 251-pounder was a recipient of an offer from offensive line coach Eric Wolford and the Gamecock staff early in the process. Florida, Kentucky, and South Florida have also extended scholarships to date.

"I decided to commit now because I wanted to do it as soon as possible," Walker explained.

The Sunshine State product has already begun to build a good bond with his future position coach in Columbia.

"It's coming along very well," Walker said of his relationship with Wolford. "What I like about him is he's a cool coach and has a good vibe. I know when I go to South Carolina I will be in good hands."

Walker has plenty of growth potential as he continues his development, but already has an intriguing skill set. How does he describe his game?

"My strengths as a player are how fast I come off the ball, my punch and my attitude towards the defender in front of me. I want to dominate."

