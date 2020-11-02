South Carolina's next road game will be a late night affair against Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks will kickoff against the Rebels at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the conference announced Monday when it announced its slate of Nov. 14 games.

It'll be the third night game of the year, and the Gamecocks are 0-2 in previous late games this season. They're 2-1 in noon games and haven't played a midday game yet.

The game is the final of four straight matchups with SEC West opponents.

The matchup will be the first matchup between Will Muschamp and Lane Kiffin as head coaches. The two have previously met as assistants in 2015 with Muschamp at Auburn and Kiffin at Alabama.

Both are obviously former assistants under Nick Saban at previous points in their careers.

Muschamp is 1-0 in his career at South Carolina against Ole Miss, beating the Rebels 48-44 in Oxford in 2018.



The Gamecocks are coming off a bye week and will play Texas A&M at 7 p.m. this week before heading west to Oxford for the game against the Rebels. South Carolina's last game was a 52-24 blowout loss to LSU.

Ole Miss drubbed Vanderbilt 54-21 last Saturday and has its bye week this week before hosting South Carolina.