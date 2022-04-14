Ole Miss Preview
Who: South Carolina (16-16, 4-8) vs #25 Ole Miss (20-12, 4-8). Founders Park, Columbia
Time/TV: Thursday 7:00 pm EST, Friday 7:00 pm EST, Saturday 1:00 pm EST. All three games will stream on SEC Network +.
Line: Ole Miss -135 SC +105 O/U 12.
Starting Pitchers: Game 1 RHP Fresh. Aiden Hunter (5-3 5.18 ERA, 25Ks, 6 BB, .278 OBA) v. RHP Jr Dylan DeLucia (1-0, 6.15 ERA, 29Ks, 9 BB, .276 OBA), Game 2, RHP Jr. Noah Hall (1-4, 5.40 ERA, 43Ks, 18 BB, .281 OBA) v. RHP Jr. Derrick Diamond (0-0, 5.91 ERA, 35Ks, 9 BB, .241 OBA), Game 3, Soph. RHP Will Sanders (5-1, 3.42 ERA, 56Ks, 116 BB, .241 OBA) v. Jr. RHP Jack Washburn (4-2, 3.45 ERA, 35Ks 18 BB, .222 OBA)
History: South Carolina leads 37-27. The Gamecocks were swept in Oxford last season by a combined score of 18-8. South Carolina won 2 of 3 during Ole Miss's last trip to Columbia in 2018.
Scouting the Rebels
Like the Gamecocks, Ole Miss has had a remarkably inconsistent season. They were the nation's #1 ranked team on March 25, before Tennessee came to Oxford and swept them out of the top 5. After the Tennessee sweep, the Rebels took 2 of 3 from Kentucky in Lexington and then were once again swept at home by a mediocre Alabama team. The Rebels have fallen all the way to #25 in the latest D1 Baseball poll.
The Rebels do have talent, just very little of it in their pitching staff. Ole Miss has a team ERA of 4.78 in all games and a 7.15 ERA in SEC games. Game 3 starter Jack Washburn is the best starter the Gamecocks will see this weekend. The Junior Oregon State transfer has 35 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched. The Rebels bullpen has not been effective in conference play with 5 loses and 0 saves.
Ole Miss does have several big bats in their lineup starting with Senior Tim Elko. The first baseman is tied for the SEC lead in home runs with 13. He also has a team high 43 RBIs. Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez entered the season as Ole Miss's best pro prospect. Gonzalez has done nothing to hurt his stock hitting .299 with 10 home runs. The Sophomore has only 1 errors in SEC play. Sophomore utility man Kemp Alderman leads the Rebels with a .317 average.
Must win series
South Carolina can not afford anymore home series losses. The Gamecocks still have 18 more SEC games, 9 in Columbia and 9 on the road. Carolina will need to finish at least 11-7 to have a shot at the post season. They will also need to win all of their remaining non-conference games, (4). The Gamecocks are only 1-3 in home weekend SEC series.
Those numbers would likely be much worse if not for Brandt Belk. The 5th-year Senior has a 20-game hit streak and is hitting .452 with 2 home runs and 14 RBI in his last 10 games. Belk was 6 for 10 at the plate against Georgia. Belk leads the team in average at .368, doubles at 9, stolen bases with 10 and is tied for the home run lead with 5. He also has the highest fielding percentage of any Gamecock starter at .988.
Coach Mark Kingston is trying out a different starting pitching rotation this weekend moving Aiden Hunter to the Game 1 starting role. Kingston is likely tired of seeing late inning leads evaporate and wants use to Matthew Becker in the backend of one of the first two games.
One Guy's Prediction:
This is another winnable series but until the Gamecocks begin to win some of these, I'm not picking them. Ole Miss takes 2 of 3.