Ole Miss Preview

History: South Carolina leads 37-27. The Gamecocks were swept in Oxford last season by a combined score of 18-8. South Carolina won 2 of 3 during Ole Miss's last trip to Columbia in 2018.

Like the Gamecocks, Ole Miss has had a remarkably inconsistent season. They were the nation's #1 ranked team on March 25, before Tennessee came to Oxford and swept them out of the top 5. After the Tennessee sweep, the Rebels took 2 of 3 from Kentucky in Lexington and then were once again swept at home by a mediocre Alabama team. The Rebels have fallen all the way to #25 in the latest D1 Baseball poll.

The Rebels do have talent, just very little of it in their pitching staff. Ole Miss has a team ERA of 4.78 in all games and a 7.15 ERA in SEC games. Game 3 starter Jack Washburn is the best starter the Gamecocks will see this weekend. The Junior Oregon State transfer has 35 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched. The Rebels bullpen has not been effective in conference play with 5 loses and 0 saves.

Ole Miss does have several big bats in their lineup starting with Senior Tim Elko. The first baseman is tied for the SEC lead in home runs with 13. He also has a team high 43 RBIs. Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez entered the season as Ole Miss's best pro prospect. Gonzalez has done nothing to hurt his stock hitting .299 with 10 home runs. The Sophomore has only 1 errors in SEC play. Sophomore utility man Kemp Alderman leads the Rebels with a .317 average.