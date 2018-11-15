The first stretch of games Bentley struggled, but something changed and clicked after missing a game with that grade-one knee sprain and Bentley’s strung together some of his better performances of the season.

For Jake Bentley, it’s easy to separate his season into two distinct stretches. There were the four games before sitting out the Missouri game and then the four afterward.

“I’ve seen better balls thrown and he’s been more poised in the pocket. But other than that, it’s just Jake being Jake,” Zack Bailey said. “He’s a great quarterback. I love him; I’ll block for him. He’s awesome and I’m going to believe in him and put my life on the line for him.”



But, one of the biggest reasons Bentley’s been so effective has been his ability to evade pressure and rack up yards against the blitz, something the Gamecocks take pride as an offensive unit.



Through the last four games, Bentley is dropping back while getting blitzed 11.25 times per game. According to data from Pro Football Focus, he’s averaging 83.25 yards per game against the blitz and 10.2 yards per attempt with a PFF passer grade of 69.1.

In the last three games, Bentley is averaging 97.3 yards against the blitz and 12.2 yards per attempt compared to 6.1 yards per attempt through his first four games.

Three of his eight second-half touchdowns have come against the blitz, too, as the Gamecocks offense has seemed to find a groove and average 35.3 points per game over its last three games.

“It’s an entire effort. Our receivers know when they’re hot and when they need to break their routes,” Will Muschamp said. “So really it’s an effort throughout our entire staff, you know, mixing the protections with Bryan, as far as the play calls are concerned, and the fundamental day-to-day teaching from Eric (Wolford). You’ve got to credit our players of executing on Saturday. But I think we’ve done a nice job at protecting.”

Bentley wouldn’t be able to throw into the blitz without the help of his offensive line, which has been really good this year picking up pressure.

Out of 290 combined drop backs between Bentley and Michael Scarnecchia, the offense has allowed just 63 pressures, which is just over 21 percent of all drop backs. The Gamecocks are tied for fourth in the SEC giving up just 12 sacks this season.

One of the reasons for that is offensive assistants—offensive line coach Eric Wolford and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner—mirroring different blitzes throughout the week.

“I think Coach Wolf and Coach Werner do a great job of seeing all the different blitzes teams have shown and getting us ready and giving us tips that help me and (Donell Stanley) during the game and allow us to see it better,” Bentley said. “I think the scout team does a great job of giving us a great look. They line up in the right position where they need to be so it looks similar on game day.”