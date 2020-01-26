Hezekiah, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound playmaker with impressive film, was in Columbia on Saturday to take in the Gamecocks junior day.

Orangeburg (S.C.) Orangeburg-Wilkinson class of 2021 wide receiver Nahshawn Hezekiah caught the attention of South Carolina wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon last summer and the Gamecocks have been tracking him ever since.

"I always have a good experience whenever I go to USC," Hezekiah said. "When I took my other visits, it's always a good time, whenever I go. Whenever you first get there, it's always warm and people always treat you with manners and respect.



"The best thing for me this time was taking the pictures in the uniform, because that was my first time doing something like that. And then getting to talk to Coach B-Mac, because he's been a big part of my recruiting process. He's always kept it real with me. So, it's always cool talking to him and my recruiter, Stephen Wise, he's always been cool with me, so it was a good time seeing them."

The event was at South Carolina's Long Family Football Operations Center, a highlight among prospects who visit since it opened a year ago this month.

"I love it; I love everything about it," Hezekiah said. "Everything is just good about it. I've loved South Carolina since last summer. I like the coaches. They're always cool when I talk to them. Everything is just cool."

Since Hezekiah grabbed the Gamecocks' interest last summer, they've also had his attention. Hezekiah visited Columbia for Carolina's games with Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Florida.

"It started last summer when we had a 7-on-7 tournament at the University of South Carolina," Hezekiah said. "Then Coach B-Mac told my coaches that he likes my game and he likes the way I play and that's when it kind of took off. He came to my school (on Friday) and he couldn't really talk to me because of the rules. B-Mac's always been that type of person."

Could the big-play wide receiver be in line for an offer? He says the coaches have been upfront about wanting him to come to camp this summer and he plans to be there on Day 1.

"I know a lot of people say that I need to come to a camp and show that I can compete at a high level," Hezekiah explained. "Coach B-Mac always tells me, it's just the little things, if you perfect the little things, then the big things will happen on their own."

Hezekiah is also hearing from North Carolina, Wake Forest and Coastal Carolina and plans to be at a Virginia Tech junior day on March 1.

He plans to camp at several other schools this summer.