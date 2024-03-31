Who: #1 South Carolina (35-0) vs #3 seed Oregon State (27-7). Albany, NY. Time/TV: 1:00 on ABC. Line: SC -15.5. Total 134.5 History: The Gamecocks lead the overall series against the Beavers 2-1 with both wins coming in the NCAA Tournament. All three games have come in the Dawn Staley era (beginning 2008-09), and all three have been at neutral sites.The Gamecocks are in their eighth NCAA Regional Final game, including each of the last four years, with a 5-2 record. Under Dawn Staley, their record in Elite Eight games is 5-1, including wins in the last three. Last Meeting: March 21, 2021, in San Antonio during the second round of the all-neutral site NCAA Tournament. Carolina won 59-42. The Gamecocks don't any current players that played in that game. The Gamecocks won despite going 1-15 from 3-point range. South Carolina won the rebounding margin by 18 as Aliyah Boston dominated with 19 points and seven boards.

Scouting the Beavers

Oregon State plays the game slower much slower than South Carolina but the Beavers, picked to finish 10th in the PAC 12 preseason poll, can shoot and rebound. Oregon State is 17th nationally in rebounding margin and 16th in shooting percentage. Oregon State made 60.4% of its shots and outrebounded the Irish 42-24 in the Sweet 16. Oregon State won that game despite committing 26 turnovers. The minus-21 turnover margin was tied for the worst by a winner of an NCAA tournament game in 25 years. The Beavers have been riding their underclassmen this tournament, Raegan Beers and Timea Gardiner. Beers is the nation's leader in field goal percentage at 66.4% and has been even better in the NCAA tournament, making 22 of 27 shots. The 6-foot-4 Beers and the 6-7 Cardoso battling in the post could be one of the most compelling individual matchups of the tournament. Beers is going to shoot outside of five feet from the basket. She averages 17.5 ppg and 10.3 rpg. Talia von Oelhoffen is a junior point guard that is the Beavers most important player after Beers. Oregon State beat Colorado, UCLA, and Utah in the regional season. They choose the Kim Mulkey route for their non-conference schedule. The Beavers style of play makes them a tough team to blow out. Their largest margin of defeat this season has been nine points.

Keys to the Game

Like Michael Scott said, “Keep it simple stupid.” Tempo, tempo, tempo, push it hard. Oregon St can’t run with Carolina, if they try, Carolina will win easily. Similarly, if the Beavers turn the ball over at the rate they did against Notre Dame, this one won’t be close. OSU took advantage of injury-riddled Irish frontcourt. They are the smaller team today.

Prediction: