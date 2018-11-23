So it does not take long for the out-of-state players, who grew up inundated around other rivalries, to realize how special the Palmetto Bowl is to their teammates from this state.

They grew up with it —- on one side or the other.

For South Carolina-born players, they understand what Saturday’s rivalry means to this team and the state.

“Seeing my teammates in pregame when we went there two years ago walking around with their headphones on tearing up and crying walking around the field warming up,” Florida-born A.J. Turner said. “When I saw that, I knew it was real. I knew these guys really care.”



Also see: Josh Low's weekly thoughts on Saturday's game



The Gamecocks (6-4, 4-4 SEC) will take on Clemson in this year’s annual rivalry game (7 p.m./ESPN) with a chance for every player—in-state or not—to do what hasn’t been done in five years: beat the Tigers.

While it might be a little more personal for guys who grew up in the state and around the rivalry, the message this week has been everyone on the team is a part of the rivalry now.

“Regardless of where you’re from, you’re a Gamecock. If you’re on this team, you’re expected to ball out against that Upstate team. It’s a rivalry for those guys too,” T.J. Brunson said. “I think guys definitely buy into it.”

Also see: Insider scoop on a few high priority targets



A win would be the first win for South Carolina in the series since 2013 and the first on the road since 2012.

The majority of the Gamecock offensive starting lineup playing Saturday will have already experienced the atmosphere at Clemson Memorial Stadium and think they’re equipped to handle it this year.

Jake Bentley and Zack Bailey, who have both started the last two games against the Tigers, said the team is working on some non-verbal signals and communicating, getting ready for a hostile environment.

“I think every stadium you walk into is a hostile environment,” Bailey said. “You’re not expecting them to be nice to you and give you a high five. You’re going to walk into any place and get a hostile environment.”

Also see: Getting to know Clemson behind enemy lines



The Gamecock offense has seen a lot of environments over the last two years, playing at Texas A&M and a few other loud places. Turner mentioned Florida this year as a raucous atmosphere. .

That means this team thinks they’ll be able to handle the noise that comes Saturday night, and hopes that composure leads to a big victory for some of the in-state players.

“Me speaking about myself and not the other guys, I don’t think Clemson is that intimidating as a home venue compared to other stadiums,” Jacob August said. “We go to Texas A&M, we went to LSU. We’ve been to all these other places that are just as loud as Clemson. In reality, it’s just another road game to us.”