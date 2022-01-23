McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy three-star OL Zechariah Owens isn't planning to make a commitment until the summer, but he doesn't hide the fact that one school has his attention early on in the process.

Fresh off his most recent visit to South Carolina, this trip for a junior day along with his parents, the 6-foot-7, 350-pound prospect raved about his experiences so far with South Carolina.