At least two Gamecocks will be participating in Super Bowl LIV festivities two weeks from now in Miami.

With the Kansas City Chiefs' 35-24 win in the AFC title game over Tennessee, it means Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons's team will be playing in the final game of the season.

Fenton was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round while Lammons is currently a member of the team's practice squad after being signed by Kansas City in December.

Of the two, Fenton was the only player to log action in Sunday's win, registering three tackles.

Entering the game, Fenton has 12 total tackles this season and an interception in his rookie year.



Former South Carolina linebacker Rod Wilson is a member of the Chiefs coaching staff, serving as an assistant special teams coach.



The Gamecocks have one more chance to get a Gamecock into the Super Bowl with Deebo Samuel and the San Fransisco 49ers kicking off against the Green Bay Packers for a 6:40 p.m. kick off on FOX.

The Super Bowl will be on Feb. 2 on FOX.