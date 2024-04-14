There are only so many ways to have a parade, but South Carolina women’s basketball found a new tone for one.

They were in the same place as the first two, rolling through Main Street with scores of fans decked out in garnet and black on either side. They concluded their victory lap at the State House, where dignitaries from the city, state and within the program offered some remarks.

Usual parade stuff, which even as a sentence illustrates how unique this program is.

But Sunday was different, and bordered on having a theme. Every couple feet you walked, every direction you turned, there was an homage to what vaults this season beyond just the greatest in South Carolina history into one of the most iconic in women’s basketball history.

Perfection.

A 38-0 clip, with constant reminders. Concert-style T-shirts with every game from the season listed, a final list of conquests for this group. Signs and banners with “38-0” dotted the passageways, and it was the first thing Athletics Director Ray Tanner — now happily in second place on the school’s all-time list of most National Championships won by a head coach — pointed out.

“We didn’t think we would lose very many games,” Tanner said in his speech. “But last time I checked, we didn’t lose any games!”

Nobody would talk about a perfect season during the campaign, and it was understandable. Both because of the heartbreak of last year’s 36-0 season falling short, and the ultimate carrot still being a National Championship. You can win one with losses, as the Gamecocks did in 2017 and 2022.

But you don’t have this. A total, complete swipe through a season. There is no game to point to, no night where they were caught flat-footed and lost, no one blemish on what still would have been a remarkable accomplishment with one.

And they made it a point of emphasis.

“We call them the highlighters,” Dawn Staley started off while thanking their male practice squad. “They were the only team that beat us this year.”

Perfection was the name, and befitting of the scene. Can you imagine a more perfect moment for MiLaysia Fulwiley and Ashlyn Watkins? Not only were the local kids there, basking in the celebrations riding amongst crowds they surely would have been a part of prior to this season, but their respective high school marching bands from Keenan and Cardinal Newman were there for the occasion.

Or for Khadijah Sessions, the former player who never quite got to have her own championship parade while wearing the uniform but more than made up for it Sunday as she danced on stage in that ubiquitous way only she can.

Kamilla Cardoso, who saved the biggest brush with a loss when she banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinals, really did close a chapter of her life Sunday. As soon as the parade ended she started her trek to New York City for Monday’s WNBA Draft, an event she actually missed the orientation for to be with her team in Columbia.

For all the ups and downs in her career, Picasso could not have painted a more perfect final chapter than being the subject of unconditional love from thousands of supporters on a sun-splashed afternoon in a city she can now call home forever.

“If this is the last impression of what it is to be a National Champion at the University of South Carolina, you all have made it a special time for her,” Staley said in her speech. “I thank you for giving her an awesome experience. She is a two-time National Champion.”

Six months from now the mission will reset, a point school president Michael Amiridis closed his remarks with. Te-Hina Paopao was also thinking along similar lines, declaring for the crowd that this is the start of the repeat tour.

But for this afternoon, the scene is forever. These players and coaches, with everyone who came out to celebrate them. Families gathered, parents with children, bands, local businesses and everyone else you can think of from all corners of Columbia were there for the same purpose.

A perfect scene for a perfect team.

